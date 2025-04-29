Kelsey Grammer warns America could lose 'extraordinary gift' if we forget who we are

Kelsey Grammer brings the American Revolution to life in a powerful new Fox Nation series, "Blood on the Bridge: The Battle of Lexington & Concord," with the first episode available for streaming on the platform now.

The Emmy-Award-winning actor and longtime patriot revisits the birth of American liberty in a cinematic journey that explores the events that sparked a nation.

With respect for the history that made today's America possible, Grammer narrates the clash between the colonies and the Crown, offering a look at one battle that changed the course of history.

"[The American Revolution] is the fundamental event of my life even though it's hundreds of years old," the "Frasier" actor said Sunday.

Speaking to "One Nation's" Brian Kilmeade, he reflected on why telling the story of America's founding matters now more than ever.

"It is why we are here. It's why I'm here, and [considering] the current lack of understanding about the dynamics of what these people did for us, I believe I have a responsibility to try to revivify that for most of America, if I can get them to watch and then listen and pay attention to the fact that we have this extraordinary gift has been given to us, and we are capable of losing it at any moment.

"It's going to take an understanding of where we came from and where we're headed, and both have to be the same place."

That need for understanding came into focus as Grammer reflected on the America of today.

He noted how entertainment was once a unifying thread across households, but audiences have since been divided into silos, fragmenting that shared experience.

But, through his latest project, he hopes to remind Americans that we are still united in some way.

"This country really is one. We are one people," he said.

"And the more politics and our cultural entertainment absorb that fact – and then reflect it back at the audience size — will increase again because we've lost that common denominator that means we are all united.

"I guess it helps to separate people to maintain power. If you want to confuse people about who they are, what their identity is, it's easier to control them."