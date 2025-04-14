Greg Gutfeld to test contestants on real versus fake headlines after three months in isolation on FOX Nation

Greg Gutfeld will host a three-part game show series for Fox Nation entitled, "Greg Gutfeld’s What Did I Miss?," beginning on May 12.

Four contestants were in complete isolation in upstate New York from January 20 through April 13 without contact with the outside world. They didn’t have phones, the internet, television or social media. When they reenter society, the contestants are tasked with figuring out what actually happened during their seclusion. Gutfeld will present dozens of scenarios wherein the contestants must separate real headlines from fake ones with a prize of $50,000 on the line.

"Truth can be stranger than fiction, and who better to help isolated Americans catch up on the headlines they missed during an unprecedented news cycle than Greg Gutfeld? We are excited for Fox Nation subscribers to have exclusive access to America’s most-watched late night host’s game show debut as he informs contestants about what really happened while they were completely off the grid and isolated from the outside world," Fox Nation President Lauren Petterson said.

Gutfeld, who already hosts the No. 1 late night show "Gutfeld!" and co-hosts cable’s most-watched program "The Five," will add the Fox Nation game show to his busy schedule. Contestants will compete in front of a live audience and a panel featuring "Gutfeld!" regulars Kat Timpf and Jamie Lissow.

"For these four contestants to learn what really happened while they were living in isolation, they’ll have to get through me first. Lucky them," Gutfeld jested.

"The Five," with Gutfeld, Jesse Watters, Dana Perino, Jeanine Pirro and rotating co-hosts Jessica Tarlov and Harold Ford Jr., averaged 4.6 million viewers to finish as the No. 1 show on cable news during the first quarter of 2025, making history as the first non-primetime program to be the most watched by viewers for 14 consecutive quarters. It also surpassed broadcast programs including "American Idol," "Survivor" and "The Neighborhood."

"Gutfeld!" continued to break records as it delivered its highest-rated quarter in program history with 3.3 million viewers, topping all broadcast and late-night television, including CBS’ "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," ABC’s "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," NBC’s "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon," "Late Night with Seth Meyers," CBS’ "After Midnight" and Comedy Central’s "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart."

