Fox Nation unravels the mystery of Babe Ruth's 'called shot' in new special

Babe Ruth has been an integral figure in American sports lore for over one hundred years. With that fame comes a long list of iconic moments from his career.



From winning the American League MVP in 1923 to winning seven World Series titles with the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox, Ruth is still regarded today as one of the greatest baseball players of all time.

But one moment in his career remains shrouded in mystery and controversy — despite its long staying power in baseball and American culture.



The new documentary episodic event streaming on Fox Nation, "Did Babe Ruth Call His Shot?," analyzes whether Ruth really predicted his own home run in Game 3 of the 1932 World Series.

As legend has it, Ruth pointed to center field during an at-bat in the fifth inning of the game. He then unleashed a home run deep into the depths of Wrigley Field, cementing his legacy in one of the most important games of that season.

Ruth "calling his shot" has never been fully proven almost one hundred years later, but baseball expert and host of "Stonehenge: Built by Giants" Mike O'Hara traveled across the country to get more answers in the new Fox Nation special.



Along his travels, O'Hara interviewed many former players, fans, and historians to get closer to the truth about one of baseball’s oldest and most captivating mysteries.

During an appearance on "The Will Cain Show’ podcast, Tuesday, former Yankees starting pitcher David Wells discussed being featured in "Did Babe Ruth Call His Shot?"

"In the series, you'll see different things than him, you know, chirping like I just said," Wells explained. He later added, "He [Ruth] put his bat out there. He's holding it out there, right? And so, that's proof enough for me. It really is."

