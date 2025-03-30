Fox Nation gives subscribers an offer they can't refuse with two new series on America's most famous mobsters

From "The Godfather" to "The Sopranos," mobsters and their families have been the subject of American fiction for generations. Now, two new programs promise to take a deep dive into the true stories of real kingpins of underground crime.

Fox News senior correspondent Eric Shawn hosts both "Frank Costello: The Real Life Godfather" and "Mob Mentality: Louis Ferrante," two new documentaries streaming exclusively on Fox Nation that take subscribers into the lives of infamous crime bosses.

Costello, known as the "Prime Minister of the Underworld," was a symbol of organized crime in New York City during the 20th century. Considered to be one of the most powerful and influential mob bosses in American history, he worked alongside Charlie "Lucky" Luciano and became instrumental in his bootlegging operations during Prohibition.



Though he ultimately retired from the Luciano Crime Family, he was said to have maintained his title and was consulted on mafia matters until his death.



Ferrante, conversely, took a turn for the better.



The former Gambino crime family mobster who would later spend many years in prison is known today for his stunning transformation — from career criminal to becoming a successful writer and television host.

Shawn, known for his work covering the Jimmy Hoffa mystery, spoke with Ferrante during the Fox Nation special.



He also sat down for an interview during a recent episode of "Fox & Friends Weekend," previewing both shows. During his appearance, he described his approach to covering and conversing with individuals part of or associated with organized crime.

"If they have a sense of respect, or that you try to treat them with a sense of respect when you're covering them, you know you're not going to rat them out," Shawn said. "So I think that's part of the dynamic between a reporter who covers mob guys and the mob guys."

Ferrante, who once led a dark and deceptive life, was of particular interest to Shawn, who set out to help tell the tale of the former mobster's journey.

"He has a fascinating story," Shawn said. "He was accused of plotting the largest heist in American history of a hijacker."

"So he goes to prison [for 13 years], starts educating himself, reads a thousand books. And what's so inspiring is he converted to Judaism."



Known for masterminding multimillion-dollar heists, Ferrante opened up to Shawn by recounting his time within the Mafia, the years he spent behind bars, and the turning points that led him to a new path.

Shawn summed up Fox Nation's new features as giving viewers an offer they couldn't refuse.

"I would urge people to watch, because it's a fascinating inside look at what it's like to be in the mob, and at the same time, rehabilitate your life."



