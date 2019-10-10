Kayleigh McEnany dismisses 'quid-pro-Joe' Biden's call for Trump's impeachment

Trump campaign press secretary Kayleigh McEnany called former Vice President Joe Biden “quid pro-Joe” Thursday after the presidential candidate called for the impeachment of President Trump, accusing him of trying to distract from his son's business dealings in Ukraine.

“Those are the words of a desperate man, those are the words of a man who's falling,” McEnany told “Fox & Friends.”

“Desperate to distract from the wrongdoing of Joe and Hunter Biden. The focus is on quid pro-Joe and he’s feeling the heat and you can tell by that desperate soundbite,” McEnany said.

Biden denounced Trump’s attacks on him in a campaign speech in Nevada on Wednesday, claiming Trump was afraid of how badly the Democrat would beat him in 2020.

“He did it because, like every bully in history — he’s afraid. He’s afraid of just how badly I would beat him next November,” Biden said in Reno, Nev., referring to Trump allegedly pressing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate the Biden family’s ties in Ukraine, for which he’s now facing a formal impeachment inquiry led by House Democrats.

Trump and his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, have called on the Ukrainian president to investigate the Biden family's dealings with Ukrainian gas firm Burisma.

Burisma reportedly paid Hunter up to $50,000 per month to sit on its board while his father was leading the Obama administration's diplomatic dealings with Kiev. A second private equity firm founded by the younger Biden also reportedly received $3.4 million from the same company.

McEnany said the more facts that come out, the more they exonerate Trump and incriminate Biden.

“We have proof of one thing that, China and Ukraine were throwing buckets of money at Hunter Biden. I certainly don’t believe Hunter Biden was some sort of indispensable talent, I don’t think the rest of the nation does so we got asked those questions," McEnany said.

Meantime, President Zelensky told reporters Thursday that his controversial July call with Trump involved no bribe, blackmail or quid pro quo, as impeachment-minded Democrats claim.

