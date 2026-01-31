Kash Patel confirms FBI had 'probable cause' for Fulton County election hub raid

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed the agency had probable cause when executing a warrant at a Fulton County election hub.

Patel said investigators conducted an "extensive" investigation before action was taken.

The warrant covered materials connected to the 2020 election, court records show. President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed fraud tainted the Georgia results, a state he narrowly lost to former President Joe Biden.

"The FBI follows the facts and the law, and President Trump and the attorney general have given us a clear mandate to reduce crime in this country and investigate anything that rises to the level of probable cause," Patel said on "Saturday in America."

"The FBI and the DOJ went in and collected numerous pieces of evidence that the judge authorized us to collect," Patel later added.

Fox News Digital reported that the warrant allowed agents to collect physical ballots, tabulator tapes, electronic ballot images and voter rolls from the 2020 election.

The search came days after Trump again called for prosecutions related to the 2020 election. In Davos, Switzerland, the president said, "People will soon be prosecuted for what they did."

Patel said investigators are reviewing a "voluminous" amount of information collected during the search, adding that the investigation remains ongoing.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard was at the site as agents executed the warrant. Her presence prompted criticism from Democratic lawmakers, who said it was unusual for her to attend a domestic warrant operation.

Trump addressed Gabbard’s presence on Thursday, saying, "She's working very hard on trying to keep the election safe, and she's done a very good job."

He also confirmed that the FBI had a signed judge’s order, adding, "You're going to see some interesting things happening. They've been trying to get there for a long time."

A Georgia grand jury indicted Trump and more than a dozen other defendants over alleged efforts to undermine the 2020 election results. The case was dismissed in November 2025 by a Fulton County Superior Court judge.