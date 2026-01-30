Trump confirms what Tulsi Gabbard was doing at Georgia election center

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump indicated Thursday night that Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard was in Georgia this week for election security-related reasons.

At the premiere of first lady Melania Trump's movie "MELANIA" at The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center For The Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., the president was asked what Gabbard was doing at an election center in Georgia.

Gabbard was at an election facility in Fulton County where the FBI executed a search warrant on Wednesday.

"She's working very hard on trying to keep the election safe. And she's done a very good job," Trump said.

"And they, as you know, they got into the votes, you got a signed judge's order in Georgia," the president added. "And you're going to see some interesting things happening. They've been trying to get there for a long time."

The Wall Street Journal has reported that according to White House officials, Gabbard has been probing the 2020 White House contest results for months.

Democrat Joe Biden defeated Trump in the 2020 presidential contest.

But Trump has claimed that the 2020 election was tainted by fraud and that he actually won.

"Tulsi Gabbard’s job is to keep us safe from foreign adversaries. Instead, she’s spending her time raiding the Fulton County, Georgia election center to feed Donald Trump’s delusion. Trump LOST the 2020 election," Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., declared in a Thursday post on X.

"Director Gabbard recognizes that election security is essential for the integrity of our republic and our nation’s security. As DNI, she has a vital role in identifying vulnerabilities in our critical infrastructure and protecting against exploitation," an Office of the Director of National Intelligence spokesperson noted, as Fox News has previously reported.

"We know through intelligence and public reporting that electronic voting systems have been and are vulnerable to exploitation. President Trump’s directive to secure our elections was clear, and DNI Gabbard has and will continue to take actions within her authorities, alongside our interagency partners, to support ensuring the integrity of our elections," the DNI spokesperson asserted.

Fox News Digital's Breanne Deppisch, Ashley Oliver and Alec Schemmel and Fox News' David Spunt contributed to this report.