Trump seeks more than $6M from Fani Willis' office in wake of election interference case

President Donald Trump is asking the office of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to reimburse him more than $6.2 million in attorney fees and costs in the wake of the recently dismissed 2020 election interference case she brought against him.

The development comes after Willis was permanently sidelined from prosecuting the case against Trump last September. She had lost an appeal after the Georgia Court of Appeals said Willis and her office could not continue to prosecute the case, citing an "appearance of impropriety" stemming from her romantic relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade. The case was then dismissed in November.

Georgia state legislators last year passed a law that says that if a prosecutor is disqualified from a case because of his or her own improper conduct and the case is then dismissed, anyone charged in that case is entitled to request "all reasonable attorney's fees and costs incurred" in their defense. The judge overseeing the case then is responsible for reviewing the request and awarding the fees and costs, which are to be paid from the budget of the prosecutor's office.

"In accordance with Georgia law, President Trump has moved the Court to award reasonable attorney fees and costs incurred in his defense of the politically motivated, and now rightfully dismissed, case brought by disqualified DA Fani Willis," Steve Sadow, Trump's lead attorney in Georgia, said in a statement.

A motion filed Wednesday said, "President Trump prays that this Court award attorney fees and costs for the defense of President Trump in the amount of $6,261,613,08."

Willis’ indictment had accused Trump of pressuring officials to overturn the 2020 vote in Georgia, organizing "fake electors" and harassing election workers.

A Fulton County grand jury indicted Trump and 18 others in August 2023, and Trump surrendered at the Fulton County Jail on Aug. 24.

Last month, when another person charged in the case made a similar filing, Willis’ office filed a motion asking to be heard on the matter of any claims for fees and costs filed in the case, according to The Associated Press.

Willis' motion raised concerns about the law passed last year that allowed Trump and others to seek to have their expenses paid.

"The statute raises grave separation-of-powers concerns by purporting to impose financial liability on a constitutional officer, twice elected by the citizens of Fulton County, for the lawful exercise of her core duties under the Georgia Constitution," her motion said.

Her motion also added that the law violates due process by "retroactively imposing a novel fee-shifting scheme" that creates a substantial burden for the county's taxpayers without any recourse.

