Trump claims donor funded White House ballroom includes hidden build below with security focus

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President Donald Trump said Sunday that the military is constructing a "massive complex" beneath a planned White House ballroom, which he said will feature bulletproof glass and drone-proof protections while being funded entirely by private donors.

The project, which Trump said is designed to accommodate large events and visiting dignitaries, would expand capacity at the White House, where he said existing rooms are too small for major gatherings.

"The military is building a massive complex under the ballroom, and that’s under construction, and we’re doing very well," Trump said.

Trump said the underground construction is already underway and tied to broader security measures surrounding the site, describing the ballroom as serving a dual purpose tied to what is being built beneath it.

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The ballroom itself will include a range of security upgrades, including reinforced materials and structural protections designed to guard against modern threats.

"We have all bulletproof glass. We have drone-proof roofs, ceilings," Trump said. "Everything is drone-proof and bulletproof, and unfortunately, we’re living in an age where that’s a good thing."

Trump said the project is being privately funded and will not rely on taxpayer dollars, emphasizing that the ballroom is being financed through personal contributions and outside donors.

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The ballroom proposal was approved in February by the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts, which fast-tracked the roughly $400 million project following a unanimous vote of 6-0.

The project will be built on the site of the former East Wing, which was demolished in October, and is expected to significantly expand the White House’s capacity for large events.

Previous administrations have long relied on temporary structures to host major gatherings, as the old East Wing dining room had just a 200-seat capacity.

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"All of the money paid is paid by myself and donors…it’s all donors," Trump said. "There’s not one dime of government money going into the ballroom."

He added that construction is progressing quickly and remains on track, describing the effort as both ahead of schedule and under budget as work continues.

"We’re ahead of schedule and under budget," Trump said.

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Trump also described the ballroom as being designed to match the look and scale of the White House, including its height and architectural style, calling it a tribute to the historic building.

"I think it’ll be the greatest ballroom anywhere in the world," Trump said. "It pays total homage to the White House, which is, I think, very important."