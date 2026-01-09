White House says East Wing demolition was necessary due to structural issues

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The White House said Thursday that it was not feasible to save the East Wing due to severe structural problems, as officials defended its demolition while unveiling details of President Donald Trump’s planned $400 million ballroom.

Josh Fisher, the director of the White House Office of Administration, cited an unstable colonnade, water leakage and mold contamination, saying it was more economical to tear down the historic East Wing rather than renovate it.

"Because of this and other factors, the cost analysis proved that demolition and reconstruction provided the lowest total cost ownership and most effective long-term strategy," Fisher said during a meeting with the National Capital Planning Commission, which is charged with approving the project.

The commission's chairman, Will Scharf, who is also a White House official, told reporters he believes the project will ultimately be approved.

Scharf argued during the meeting that the White House needed a large, elegant space for major functions. He said that when the president hosts distinguished guests like King Charles III of Great Britain, "more likely than not, he will be hosted in a tent on the South Lawn with porta-potties."

In December, the National Trust for Historic Preservation sued to halt construction of the ballroom, accusing the Trump administration of skipping mandatory reviews and failing to seek congressional approval before demolishing the East Wing.

Carol Quillen, president and CEO of the Trust, said that Thursday's presentation by the White House was a "good and necessary first step," while urging the administration to comply with all legally required review and approval processes before commencing construction.

A more formal review of the project, including public testimony and votes, is expected after the White House submits a more detailed proposal.

The project's architect, Shalom Baranes, who was tapped by Trump in December to lead the next phase of the ballroom project, gave the commission a detailed presentation, including renderings of the ballroom and views of the White House complex with the addition.

Baranes suggested that the design could include adding a second story to the West Wing colonnade to help make the White House more uniform with the new ballroom on the east side, but he cautioned that it would dramatically impact the space outside the Oval Office.

In addition to the planned ballroom, officials say the project will also streamline visitor access to the White House and involve improvements across the street at Lafayette Park.

Phil Mendelson, a Democrat on the commission and chairman of the D.C. Council, asked if the ballroom's size and location were solidified, saying that the planned ceiling height of 38 to 40 feet would be "overwhelming" for the existing building.

Baranes replied that "anything’s possible," but noted the plans had already been thoroughly reviewed.

Mendelson also asked why the idea wasn't presented to the commission before the East Wing was demolished in October.

In response, Fisher said that some aspects of the project were of a "top secret nature" and had to be handled accordingly.

The White House announced in July that a 90,000-square-foot space would be built at a then-estimated cost of $200 million. Trump has said the project is being privately funded.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.