White House fires back at critics calling Trump’s massive arch ‘too big’

The White House is hitting back against those who are worried that President Donald Trump’s reported plans for a new triumphal arch inspired by the Arc de Triomphe in Paris are too large and would obfuscate the Washington skyline.

The Washington Post reported Saturday that Trump is considering installing a 250-foot Independence Arch to commemorate America’s 250th birthday overlooking the Potomac River between Arlington National Cemetery and the Lincoln Memorial. The Post story quoted an expert who claimed that the arch would obstruct the view of nearby monuments.

"The ‘experts’ who think it’s ‘too big’ are used to living with things being small," White House communications director Steven Cheung said in a social media post Sunday night.

The White House did not confirm the exact dimensions of the arch that Trump is considering, but said that it would become a key landmark in Washington.

"The Arch is going to be one of the most iconic landmarks not only in Washington, D.C., but throughout the world," White House spokesman David Ingle said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "President Trump’s bold vision will be imprinted upon the fabric of America and be felt by generations to come. His successes will continue to give the greatest Nation on earth — America — the glory it deserves."

Trump also did not address questions about the dimensions of the arch when reporters pressed him on the matter Saturday aboard Air Force One, but confirmed he wants a large structure in place.

"I’d like it to be the biggest one of all," Trump told reporters. "We’re the biggest, most powerful nation."

Although Trump has previously considered smaller arches, the Post reported that Trump is set on the 250-foot structure because it is the most impressive and that "250 for 250" match.

The Post's story quoted art critic Catesby Leigh, who had previously advocated for a smaller arch for the 250th birthday celebration.

"I don’t think an arch that large belongs there," Leigh told the Post.

Meanwhile, the proposed 250-foot structure far surpasses the scope of other major buildings in the area. For example, the White House is only 70 feet tall, while the Lincoln Memorial stands at roughly 100 feet tall.

The proposed arch, which Trump has floated since late 2025, is one of several projects the Trump administration has spearheaded. Others include constructing a new White House ballroom and paving the White House’s Rose Garden.

Fox News' Jasmine Baehr contributed to this report.