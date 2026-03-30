Karoline Leavitt blasts minimal media coverage of Sheridan Gorman murder

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White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt slammed the minimal coverage the liberal networks have given to the murder of 18-year-old Loyola University student Sheridan Gorman.

Leavitt took a moment at Monday's press briefing to highlight a recent study from the Media Research Center showing CBS News dedicating two minutes and one second of coverage towards Gorman's murder while ABC News spent just one minute and 19 seconds and NBC News spent just 23 seconds total.

She tied the murder, allegedly committed by an illegal immigrant who was roaming the streets of Chicago after being released into the country by the Biden administration, to the ongoing showdown on Capitol Hill as Democrats continue to block DHS funding over its objections to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

"I think her life was worth more than 23 seconds on cable television," Leavitt said. "And I think the people in this room have a responsibility to report on cases like this because it just exemplifies why the president believes so strongly in deporting illegal aliens from our communities."

BROADCAST BIAS: NETWORKS DOWNPLAY ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT CRIME, EVEN WHEN WOMEN ARE MURDERED

Representatives for ABC News, CBS News and NBC News did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.

While the three broadcast networks offered scarce attention to Gorman, the liberal cable networks turned a blind eye.

CNN, MS NOW AVOID COVERING LOYOLA STUDENT SHERIDAN GORMAN MURDERED BY ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT IN CHICAGO

MS NOW has not mentioned the slain college student once after her murder began gaining national attention, according to Grabien transcripts. CNN has also avoided the story with the exception of a guest, Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., who invoked Gorman's murder during an interview and a separate instance where CNN aired live coverage of a separate White House briefing where Leavitt previously mentioned Gorman.

DHS confirmed that the suspect, Jose Medina-Medina, is "a Venezuelan criminal illegal alien" who was apprehended by the U.S. Border Patrol and released into the country under the Biden administration in 2023. Medina-Medina was released again one month later after being arrested for shoplifting.

The Chicago Police Department formally charged Medina-Medina with first-degree murder.

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