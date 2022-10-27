Kamala Harris warns U.S. democracy is 'extremely fragile,' pleads for voters to widen Democrat Senate majority

Vice President Kamala Harris warned in a new interview that U.S. democracy is "extremely fragile" and pleaded for Democrats to expand their Senate majority, revealing several pieces of legislation the Biden administration plans to enact.

During an appearance published Thursday on the "Fast Politics" podcast with far-left pundit Molly Jong-Fast, Harris discussed her thoughts on abortion rights, the state of American democracy, and plans to enact federal legislation on abortion and election overhauls.

Harris described democracy as both "very strong," and "extremely fragile," characterizing it as a function of people’s willingness to fight for it. She expressed hope that Americans would vote against "election deniers" and former President Trump.

"People have the power and I do believe that in our heart as a nation, in the heart of the people, there is a love of our country, and by extension a love of the principles upon which our country was founded—which includes the principles of freedom, and liberty, and equality, and justice," she said.

Harris also pleaded for Americans to get out and vote, and urged people not to be complacent in their belief that their votes do not matter. She also said that Americans must help Democrats to expand their Senate majority and vote for candidates, particularly with regard to secretary of state elections, that uphold "truth," the law and freedom.

"Look—if we gain… hold onto the numbers and gain two more seats in the United States Senate, our President Joe Biden has said that he will not let the filibuster get in the way of signing into law the Women’s Health Protection Act," she said.

She also said that Biden intends to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act should Democrats have the numbers in Congress.

Harris herself presided over the vote on the Women’s Health Protection Act. It needed 60 votes to advance, but died in a 51 to 49 tally with West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin joining with all 50 Republicans in voting no back in May.

The bill would wipe out a wide range of abortion restrictions used regularly by red states. These include waiting periods; bans based on whether a child would be able to live outside the womb; bans based on the reason a woman is getting an abortion and requirements that abortion clinics have certain resources or facilities that aren't comparable with what similar facilities must have.

In September, Harris said that she "can't wait" to cast her vote to end the "archaic" Senate filibuster in order to advance measures that protect abortion at a federal level and implement voting overhauls.

Meanwhile, the John Lewis voting rights bill would restore a mandate first implemented under the Voting Rights Act of 1965. The measure directs the Justice Department to review election law changes in states determined to have a history of voter discrimination as part of a process known as "preclearance."

