Kamala Harris claims Democratic Party took Black women for granted during 2024 election

Former Vice President Kamala Harris said the Democratic Party "took Black women for granted" during the 2024 election.

While appearing Sunday on the podcast "Storehouse & Friends," Harris was asked whether she felt any tension between her identity as a Black woman and her "race-agnostic" presidential campaign.

Harris noted that she wrote about the subject in her book, "107 Days," and suggested that her party ignored issues affecting Black women during the campaign.

"I think the Democratic Party has taken Black women for granted," Harris said. "There are very specific issues that impact Black women in America that should be some of the highest priorities. I made them priorities when I was vice president, such as Black maternal mortality."

She continued, "Among the stakes that I knew was present in the election included what, whether or not we were going to pay attention to, let's say, specific health needs around the issues like postpartum care, maternity support. And then you look at what's happening now with this guy in office, and they're cutting funding for scientific research if it has the word ‘woman’ or ‘Black’ in it."

Harris added that additional research is still needed on fibroids, which are more likely to occur in Black women.

"I am never going to shy away from who I am, and I'm never going to feel burdened that because of who I am in terms of my race and my gender that I should pretend to not be," Harris said.

Harris' book was released in late September and recounted her historically short presidential campaign up until she ultimately lost to President Donald Trump. She has since embarked on a national book tour to promote its release.

In her book, Harris has accused major Democratic figures, including members of the Biden administration, of failing to support her during the campaign.

"Their thinking was zero-sum: If she’s shining, he’s dimmed," Harris wrote about the Biden team. "None of them grasped that if I did well, he did well. That given the concerns about his age, my visible success as his vice president was vital. It would serve as a testament to his judgment in choosing me and reassurance that if something happened, the country was in good hands. My success was important for him. His team didn’t get it."