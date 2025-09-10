Kamala Harris complains about 'impossible' lack of support from Biden's comms team, inner circle

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Vice President Kamala Harris complained about a lack of support from former President Joe Biden's White House team during her 2024 presidential campaign in an excerpt from her new book published Wednesday.

"They had a huge comms team; they had Karine Jean-Pierre briefing in the pressroom every day. But getting anything positive said about my work or any defense against untrue attacks was almost impossible," Harris wrote in her new book, according to The Atlantic.

The book about her failed 2024 presidential bid, titled "107 Days," will be released Sept. 30.

Harris cited a specific example, a 2021 meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, during which he hoped to resolve "friction" between the two countries caused by the Australia-U.K.-U.S. security pact.

She referenced headlines stating she used a "French accent" during the trip and called the notion "total nonsense," but added, "the White House seemed glad to let reporting about my ‘gaffe’ overwhelm the significant thaw in foreign relations I’d achieved."

She also accused Biden's staff of fueling other negative reporting, specifically reports about her staff.

"Worse, I often learned that the president’s staff was adding fuel to negative narratives that sprang up around me. One narrative that took a stubborn hold was that I had a ‘chaotic' office and unusually high staff turnover during my first year," she wrote.

She said her staff had the additional challenge of "confronting gendered stereotypes" and said she was the first vice president to have a dedicated press pool "tracking my every public move."

Harris also suggested Biden's inner circle wanted to knock her down further by having her tackle "irregular immigration."

"When Republicans mischaracterized my role as ‘border czar,’ no one in the White House comms team helped me to effectively push back and explain what I had really been tasked to do, nor to highlight any of the progress I had achieved," Harris wrote.

Harris defended her record on immigration in the book excerpt and said her story went untold by the White House.

"Their thinking was zero-sum: If she’s shining, he’s dimmed. None of them grasped that if I did well, he did well. That given the concerns about his age, my visible success as his vice president was vital. It would serve as a testament to his judgment in choosing me and reassurance that if something happened, the country was in good hands. My success was important for him," the former vice president wrote. "His team didn’t get it."

Biden's office did not immediately return a request for comment.