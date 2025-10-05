Expand / Collapse search
Bill Maher rips Kamala Harris' book, says it should have been called, 'Everyone Sucks but Me'

Maher says Harris memoir portrays nothing as her fault in 2024 election loss to Trump

Hanna Panreck
Bill Maher rips Kamala Harris' '107 Days' book, suggests different title Video

Bill Maher rips Kamala Harris' '107 Days' book, suggests different title

"Real Time" host Bill Maher ripped former Vice President Kamala Harris' book "107 Days" on Friday, suggesting a new title, "Everyone Sucks But Me."

"Real Time" host Bill Maher called out former Vice President Kamala Harris' book during his HBO show on Friday and suggested a new title for the former Democratic presidential nominee's account of the 2024 campaign.

"Kamala Harris’s new memoir of the '24 election is called ‘107 Days,’ but should have been called ‘Everyone Sucks but Me,'" Maher said during Friday's show, which was met with applause from his guest, CNN political commentator Van Jones, a former advisor to President Barack Obama. "'107 Days' is a victim’s title because, get it, she only had 107 days to win. Yeah. Uh, and a billion and a half dollars and a built-in army of about 75 million people who’d vote for any human-adjacent life form that wasn’t Trump."

Harris' book was released in late-September and recounts her historically short presidential campaign up until she ultimately lost to President Donald Trump. 

"But in ‘107 Days,’ nothing is ever Kamala’s fault. Biden lets her down by not stepping down sooner. Pouty face emoji. Gavin Newsom, he was asked for his endorsement, but texted, ‘hiking, will call back,’ but then never did. And then he didn’t even ask her to prom," Maher joked. 

Maher, Harris

Bill Maher attends the CAA Pre-Oscar Party at The Living Room on Feb. 28, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. Former Vice President Kamala Harris speaks onstage during the NAACP 110th Spingarn Medal Ceremony on Sept. 30, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Creative Artists Agency, LLC; Arnold Turner/Getty Images for NAACP)

Harris named multiple Democrats in her book, including Newsom, who she tried to speak to about endorsements after President Biden exited the race. 

Harris shared her notes from those calls in her book, including one about the California governor that read, "Hiking. Will call back. (He never did.)"

Maher also called out the former VP for revealing that she didn't pick former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg as her running mate because she felt it was a "risk," because he's a gay man.

"America itself lets Kamala down by not being ready for the running mate she really wanted, Pete Buttigieg. So she’s stuck with the Home Depot paint salesman, and the rest is history," he said, referring to her former running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Maddow presses Harris on not choosing Buttigieg as her running mate because of his sexuality Video

Harris wrote in the book that Buttigieg "would have been an ideal partner — if I were a straight White man."

"But we were already asking a lot of America: to accept a woman, a Black woman, a Black woman married to a Jewish man. Part of me wanted to say, Screw it, let’s just do it. But knowing what was at stake, it was too big of a risk," she added. "And I think Pete also knew that — to our mutual sadness." 

Pete Buttigieg and Kamala Harris during meeting

Then-Vice President Kamala Harris and then-Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg attend an Association of Southeast Asian Nations meeting in 2022. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Harris' office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.

