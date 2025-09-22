Expand / Collapse search
House of Representatives Democrats

Kamala Harris breaks silence on Biden dropout, admits she has regrets about her handling of situation

Former VP says she worried pushing Biden harder would seem 'completely self-serving'

Christina Shaw By Christina Shaw Fox News
Harris’ new book claims Biden team failed to support her campaign Video

Harris’ new book claims Biden team failed to support her campaign

‘America Reports’ panelists Meghan Hayes and Matt Gorman discuss Kamala Harris’ new book excerpt and her criticism of former boss President Joe Biden.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris broke her silence on the chaos following former President Joe Biden’s decision to drop out of the 2024 race just three and a half months before Election Day.

Harris previewed her upcoming book "107 Days" with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Monday night describing Biden’s move as "recklessness" and admits she has regrets about not pushing him harder to reconsider.

"So when I write this, it’s because I realize that I have and had a certain responsibility that I should have followed through on," Harris told Maddow. "So when I talk about the recklessness, as much as anything, I’m talking about myself. There was so much at stake, and at the time I worried it would come off as being completely self-serving."

President Biden and Vice President Harris

Then-Vice President Kamala Harris gives remarks alongside then-President Joe Biden on Aug. 15, 2024, in Largo, Maryland.  (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The comments marked the first time Harris has publicly admitted doubts about how she handled the political earthquake.

Harris says the decision left her with just over 100 days to strategize and face off against President Donald Trump.  She says the scenario was "unprecedented."

Her last-minute entry left Democrats scrambling while Trump had been building his war chest for months and hammering down his opponent on the campaign trail.

Vice President Kamala Harris introduces President Joe Biden during a campaign rally at Girard College

Vice President Kamala Harris introduces President Joe Biden during a campaign rally at Girard College in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on May 29, 2024.  (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

She recalled how "people who seemingly had nothing in common came together by the thousands with an A-level of optimism and, dare I say, joy about the possibilities for America."

Critics among her own political party questioned whether she could unite Democrats and win over independents with so little time left.

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-NY, Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, President Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump and Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, attend the 9/11 Memorial ceremony

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-NY, Democratic presidential nominee former vice president Kamala Harris, former president Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, President Donald Trump and Republican Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio.  (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

