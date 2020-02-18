Napolitano says it's obvious Roger Stone deserves a new trial: 'Almost any judge' would agree

Fox News senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano said on Tuesday that “it is obvious” former Trump adviser Roger Stone deserves a new trial in light of resurfaced tweets that indicate partisanship and “inherent bias” from a juror in his trial.

“I think almost any judge in the country would order a new trial,” Napolitano told “Fox & Friends" on Tuesday, adding that he's "not so sure" that Judge Amy Berman Jackson will agree.

Last week, former Memphis City Schools Board President Tomeka Hart revealed she had been the foreperson on the jury that convicted Stone. A history of Democratic activism and a bias against President Trump, via a series of left-wing social media posts, also came to light.

Following the revelations, Stone made on Friday another request for a new trial. He had already filed for a new trial two days prior, but was denied by Jackson.

Stone was originally charged with seven counts of obstruction, witness tampering and making false statements to Congress. He was convicted on all counts in November, and then released on his own recognizance until his sentencing, which is slated for Thursday.

Napolitano said that Jackson should bring the foreperson and the four prosecutors who have since resigned into the court for interrogation by Stone’s lawyers.

“[They should ask] what did you know about her and when did you know it and why didn’t you tell us that you knew about her prejudice?” Napolitano asked.

“You have a duty, an affirmative obligation to reveal to us when we selected you, [of] the existence of these tweets in which you were so harshly negative about the president and the people that support him,” Napolitano said, referring to the foreperson.

Napolitano said that Jackson has a duty to find out whether or not the prosecutors knew about the biased foreperson in order to make a ruling about a new trial.

