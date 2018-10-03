Judge Andrew P. Napolitano

Andrew P. Napolitano joined Fox News Channel (FNC) in January 1998 and currently serves as the senior judicial analyst. He provides legal analysis on both FNC and Fox Business Network (FBN).Read More

Judge Napolitano is the youngest life-tenured Superior Court judge in the history of the State of New Jersey. While on the bench from 1987 to 1995, Judge Napolitano tried more than 150 jury trials and sat in all parts of the Superior Court -- criminal, civil, equity and family. He has handled thousands of sentencings, motions, hearings and divorces. For 11 years, he served as an adjunct professor of constitutional law at Seton Hall Law School, where he provided instruction in constitutional law and jurisprudence. Judge Napolitano returned to private law practice in 1995 and began television broadcasting in the same year.

Judge Napolitano has published nine books including: "Constitutional Chaos: What Happens When the Government Breaks Its Own Laws"; The New York Times Best Seller, "The Constitution in Exile: How the Federal Government Has Seized Power by Rewriting the Supreme Law of the Land"; "A Nation of Sheep"; "Dred Scott's Revenge: A Legal History of Race and Freedom in America"; and "Lies the Government Told You: Myth, Power, and Deception in American History," also a New York Times Best Seller. His most recent book is titled: "Suicide Pact: The radical expansion of Presidential Powers and the Lethal Threat to American Liberty."

His writings have also been published in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Los Angeles Times, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, The New York Sun, The Baltimore Sun, The (New London) Day, The Seton Hall Law Review, The New Jersey Law Journal and The Newark Star-Ledger. He lectures nationally on the Constitution and human freedom.

Judge Napolitano received his undergraduate degree from Princeton University in 1972 and received his Juris Doctor from University of Notre Dame in 1975.