Roger Stone makes second request for new trial amid sentencing controversy

Former Trump adviser Roger Stone made another request for a new trial on Friday, following revelations about the possible political bias of one of the jurors in his first case.

Stone was originally charged with seven counts of obstruction, witness tampering and making false statements to Congress. He was convicted on all counts in November, and then released on his own recognizance until his sentencing, which is currently slated for Thursday.

Former Memphis City Schools Board President Tomeka Hart said Wednesday she was the foreperson on the jury that convicted Stone. She also revealed a history of Democratic activism and a bias against President Trump, after a series of left-wing social media posts came to light.

Hart also specifically cited the Stone case on social media before she voted to convict him, retweeting a post that mocked conservatives for calling Stone's predawn arrest "excessive." She also suggested Trump supporters are racist and praised former Special Counsel Robert Mueller, whose Russia investigation led to Stone's prosecution.

Stone had already filed for a new trial on Wednesday, but the initial request was denied by Judge Amy Berman Jackson.

TRUMP TAUNTS ROGER STONE PROSECUTORS WHO 'CUT AND RAN' FROM CASE

Jackson had not acted on Stone's second request as of late Friday but did order both sides to file motions by Tuesday.

"It is ORDERED that the government shall file under seal its response to the motion by February 18, 2020," the order read. "It is FURTHER ORDERED that [the] defendant shall file under seal a proposed redacted version of his Motion for New Trial and accompanying exhibits by February 18."

Trump on Tuesday sounded off about Stone's case on Twitter, specifically citing four Justice Department (DOJ) lawyers who quit the case in protest after it appeared senior leaders at the DOJ would seek a reduced sentence.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Who are the four prosecutors (Mueller people?) who cut and ran after being exposed for recommending a ridiculous 9 year prison sentence to a man that got caught up in an investigation that was illegal, the Mueller Scam, and shouldn’t ever even have started? 13 Angry Democrats?" he tweeted.

Fox News' Bill Mear and Joshua Nelson contributed to this report