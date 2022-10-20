Judge Jeanine: Americans are afraid to stand up to criminals

Fox News co-host Judge Jeanine Pirro broke down the factors that have contributed to a rise in crime across the US on "The Five."

JEANINE PIRRO: What we've got now is a bystander effect. And the Democrats own this. The Democrats own this. You know, the chaos that's been created that Dan Henninger talked about in The Wall Street Journal, is a chaos that we have never seen before.

We are now legitimizing the criminal, emboldening the criminal and denying victims their victimhood, their status, their voice by releasing these defendants and these suspects without keeping them in jail. What we're saying to them is, 'Go right ahead. You can do it again. There will be no consequences.' And we've got now the organized smash-and-grab, the organized theft rings. Virtually, no one is taking a stand because people are afraid to do so.

And you know what? I thought about this a lot, Dana, today, the idea of police standing down. Police were told to stand down during this summer of 2020. That's when it started. And once the police were told to stand down, then everybody else is standing down. There's no benefit to helping someone. And a lot of people are not helping because they're fearful.