'Knockout game' attackers punch retired NYPD officer in head: 'Anyone can be a victim at any time'

A retired New York City police officer demanded action from politicians over the crime surge, as he recounted the harrowing, suspected "knockout challenge" attack he endured in broad daylight.

Retired NYPD officer Harvey Kraft joined "Fox & Friends First" Thursday to discuss the attack and what the city's leaders need to do to combat the surging violence.

Kraft was attacked in broad daylight earlier this week when he was punched in the side of the head while walking down a Brooklyn street.

Kraft said he felt a "thunderous shot," but when the strike didn't knock him down, he chased the suspects shortly before they began running in "different directions."

NYC POLICE LOOKING FOR MAN WHO ROBBED HOME DEPOT WITH SYRINGE

"I think they all have to do a better job in keeping the citizenry of New York City safe and put the citizens first instead of the perceived rights and priority of the criminals," Kraft told co-host Carley Shimkus.

"Because how many times do you see people are repeat offenders, and they have a rap sheets that could fill up the yellow pages, they're apprehended, the police are doing their job. It's their job to enforce the law and to apprehend the suspects."

"And then it's up to the district attorneys, the judges, and the court system to put them behind bars and keep them free from injuring others and endangering the lives of innocent good people," he continued. "If you don't have safety in the city, what good is anything else?"

Officials have said the incident was likely a planned social media challenge since it was being filmed by the perpetrators.

The random attacks first spiked almost a decade ago, as an online challenge that prompted suspects to knock out an innocent bystander with just one punch. Experts have warned in recent months the brazen attacks are back, and that bail reform laws and soft-on-crime policies are only emboldening the suspects.

"It's amazing the audacity they have and the boldness." Kraft warned. "And an afternoon on a crowded street, almost 1:00 in the afternoon. It just shows you that anyone can be a victim at any time, day or night, and you have to be constantly on guard."

Kraft was not seriously hurt by the punch and said he's glad the attackers chose him instead of someone frailer, who could have been severely injured.

But Kraft is not the only Big Apple resident that has fallen victim to surging crime.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tommy Bailey, a Brooklyn father of three, was stabbed to death on the subway weeks ago after defending a female police officer.

The suspect in Bailey's case, Alvin Charles, was arrested last year for a separate stabbing incident, but was set free with no bail.

His friend, Bill Abbate, joined "Fox & Friends" on Thursday to discuss the need for politicians to reverse course on their soft-on-crime approach, noting the outcome of the tragedy could have been different if Charles was behind bars.

"I'm very angry," Abbate told co-host Ainsley Earhardt. "It's a tragedy. This individual allegedly stabbed somebody the prior year, and from what I understand, the D.A. upgraded his charges to attempted murder."

"That's not a person that should be let back out on the street and had the criminal justice system operated in the fashion that it should, that individual would have been behind bars and Tommy would be alive today," he continued.