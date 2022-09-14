Expand / Collapse search
Judge dismisses defamation suit against New York Times, Taylor Lorenz

Plaintiffs may file an amended complaint

Brian Flood
A $6.2-million libel lawsuit against The New York Times and reporter Taylor Lorenz was quietly dismissed last week when a judge found many of the defamation claims to be "substantially true," while others were "loose, figurative, or hyperbolic language" which cannot give rise to a defamation claim. 

Lorenz, who now covers technology for the Washington Post, was employed by the Times when she was accused by Ariadna Jacob, a former agent who represented TikTok stars and other online influencers, of making "numerous false and disparaging statements of fact" in an August 2020 article headlined, "Trying to Make It Big Online? Getting Signed Isn’t Everything." 

Washington Post tech columnist Taylor Lorenz during an emotional MSNBC interview in April.

Washington Post tech columnist Taylor Lorenz during an emotional MSNBC interview in April. (MSNBC)

Jacob said her roster of 85 TikTok superstars, including five of the seven creators listed on the 2021 Forbes top earning TikTok creator’s list, have bolted since the Times article ruined her reputation in the industry. 

KELLYANNE CONWAY TORCHES TAYLOR LORENZ ON ‘THE VIEW’: THIS ‘PETER PAN’ WAS OBSESSED WITH MY TEENAGE DAUGHTER

The complaint, filed in U.S. Southern District of New York, was dismissed by U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos on Sept. 7, 2022. Judge Ramos also declared "the complaint does not sufficiently allege actual malice." 

Plaintiffs may file an amended complaint by Oct. 5.

"We are pleased with last week's ruling. While the court has offered Ms. Jacob the opportunity to amend her pleadings, we are confident that, if she does, we will prevail again," The New York Times told Fox News Digital in a statement.

A $6.2-million libel lawsuit against The New York Times and reporter Taylor Lorenz was dismissed last week.

A $6.2-million libel lawsuit against The New York Times and reporter Taylor Lorenz was dismissed last week. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

Lorenz, who worked at the Times from 2019 until joining the Washington Post this year, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

TAYLOR LORENZ WALKS BACK CLAIM SHE WAS BEING 'RELENTLESSLY' HARASSED BY A 'DRUDGE REPORT EDITOR'

"These types of online smear campaigns and reputational attacks are things more and more journalists are dealing with. Newsrooms must be clear eyed about these campaigns. I’m so grateful to the New York Times for their support and to the court for dismissing this baseless case," Lorenz tweeted. 

Jacob declined comment when reached by Fox News Digital. 

The New York Times is "confident" it would prevail if there is an amendment to the complaint, a spokesperson said. 

The New York Times is "confident" it would prevail if there is an amendment to the complaint, a spokesperson said.  (REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo)

Brian Flood is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to brian.flood@fox.com and on Twitter: @briansflood. 