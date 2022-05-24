Kellyanne Conway torches Taylor Lorenz on 'The View': This 'Peter Pan' was obsessed with my teenage daughter

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kellyanne Conway took aim at left-wing journalist Taylor Lorenz for her past obsession with the former Trump aide's teenage daughter during her appearance on "The View."

While promoting her book "Here's the Deal," Conway called out journalists' 2020 interest in reporting about her then-15-year-old child Claudia Conway, who had been outspoken about her politics as well as her family life on TikTok.

Conway singled out Lorenz, then a technology writer for The New York Times prior to joining The Washington Post, who had reached out to the minor without her parents' permission.

"Claudia was doing what a lot of teenagers do- pushing back on authority, mom and dad, posting TikToks and getting on Twitter, et cetera," Conway told the "View" hosts on Tuesday. "What I don't appreciate, and will never forgive or forget, are a bunch of adults direct messaging my 15-year-old daughter without even trying to reach easy-to-reach parents. It is outrageous. You can't have a 15-year-old and your audience without a parent. She can't get her ears pierced, go to an R-rated movie, drive, vote…"

"That's terrible," Joy Behar reacted.

"It's terrible, it's unforgivable, Joy," Conway continued. "And it was certainly started with this Peter Pan Taylor Lorenz at the New York Times, but she wasn't alone. I've seen the direct messages, people just contacting my daughter. I would never contact your children. By the way, are we supposed to feel better if it were a 35-year-old man contacting Claudia at 1 a.m. and promise her fame fortune attention?"

She added, "But I'm so proud of her and her three siblings. They are resilient. They are hearty. They have more class, dignity, discretion and judgment in their pinkies than a lot of these adults did."

The former White House counselor similarly roasted Lorenz on Tuesday's installment of the "Ruthless" podcast.

"Look at this Taylor Lorenz character, crying on MSNBC," Conway said, referring to a recent MSNBC interview featuring Lorenz sobbing about online harassment. "She's a 38-year-old Peter Pan."

"Allegedly," co-host Josh Holmes jumped in, telling Conway, "She might be older than that."

"Alleged," Conway corrected herself. "Well, she went to boarding school in Switzerland… she's got thin skin and blue blood from Greenwich, Connecticut and her beat is somehow to talk about influencers, but she tries to ruin other kids' lives and then cries like a baby on TV where you're saying, ‘Oh, they’re doxxing me.' These narcissistic tendencies."

She told Holmes, "The job of the media very simply is to get the story. It's not to get the [resident or get the staffer or get the staffer's family."

Conway also railed against Big Tech for amplifying her daughter on their platforms while suppressing the Hunter Biden laptop story during the 2020 presidential election.

"I'm a staffer, and my 15-year-old daughter's name was trending on social media. Big Tech allowed that to happen, Josh, at the same time they were covering for Hunter Biden, the 51-year-old son of the former vice president, who then wanted to be president and now is the president, somehow we have to shroud and protect Hunter Biden," Conway said. "Hunter Biden's laptop-people knew right away these intelligence officials with fancy titles, signed onto a letter saying 'This is Russian disinformation. This is a shock-worn product for the Trump campaign.'"

"Folks, it was verifiable and to have 51-year-old Hunter Biden shrouded, protected and cosseted and a teenage girl of a staffer for all the world to see is something I've been given through all my Christian mercy and forgiveness. I will not forget, and I will not forgive," she added.