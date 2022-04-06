MSNBC political analyst calls Elon Musk's Twitter purchase like 'arsonists cosplaying as firefighters'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

MSNBC political analyst Anand Giridharadas harshly condemned Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk appointment to Twitter's board of directors following his purchase of 9.2% of Twitter stock.

Wednesday’s episode of "The ReidOut" featured host Joy Reid commenting on the news of Musk’s purchase by calling it akin to a "fox" running a hen house. Giridharadas went one step further by comparing the move to an arsonist pretending to be a firefighter.

PROGRESSIVE ACTIVISTS, MEDIA PUNDITS REACT TO ELON MUSK’S TWITTER TAKEOVER: ‘NO GOOD WILL COME OF THIS’

"Although there was 300 pages of book, there was really one simple idea, buried in that 300 pages which is that we live in this moment in which the arsonists are cause playing as firefighters," Giridharadas said in reference to his book "Winners Take All." "The people who cause our greatest social problems, global problems, are trying to calm us into thinking not only that they are okay but that they are the solution to the problems they have caused."

Furthermore, he criticized Musk’s criticism of government inefficiency and even suggested that Musk is motivated by racism.

"He has built his business to government subsidies years ago. And now turns around, stiffs the government on taxes, and explains how inefficient government spending is, and he can do everything better privately in space than elsewhere. He is building in Tesla, a documentedly racist company, that perhaps reminds him, gives him nostalgic memories of the apartheid in South Africa where he grew up," he added.

Giridharadas emphasized that Musk’s move to the board of directors could be a blow to the country as a whole rather than just Twitter.

"Our democracy does not have terrific odds right now," Giridharadas said.

MARK LEVIN RIPS MEDIA FOR ‘TRYING TO DESTROY’ ELON MUSK BECAUSE HE’S AN ‘INDEPENDENT’ MIND

He explained that Musk’s influence would instead be used to amplify a Nazi minority on Twitter to suppress women and minorities for financial gain.

"It is a fantasy manufactured by some of the richest and most powerful, and intelligent people on earth who know better, and profit from making those people believe those things. So that they can get right-wing authoritarian fascist governments to give them a tax cut, cut some regulation, repeat," Giridharadas said "Elon Musk is the fox coming into the house. It is shameful that Twitter which has a fiduciary obligation I would think to protect people who actually use, the millions of people who actually use it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Progressive activists and media pundits have slammed Musk’s Twitter purchase with some worrying that it will hurt free speech.