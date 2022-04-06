Mark Levin rips media for ‘trying to destroy’ Elon Musk because he's an ‘independent’ mind

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The political left and the mainstream media are enraged about Tesla/SpaceX CEO Elon Musk taking a significant stake in Twitter and are trying to destroy him, conservative radio host Mark Levin said Wednesday.

Levin noted that Musk has been a rare member of the corporate elite who appears to be anti-censorship and anti-woke, which has made him target for the press. The host said if Musk is able to truly make Twitter a free-speech platform again, he will personally return to it.

"Twitter didn't ban me, I banned them," he said on "The Mark Levin Show on Westwood One", noting how he suspended his own account in January 2021 "in protest against Twitter's fascism,"

"I hope [Musk] is able to have a very positive impact there," Levin added.

Levin claimed several media outlets took the opportunity to use Musk's purchase of 9% of Twitter's stock to attack him and display hypocrisy in what they held against him compared to other executives who politically align with their bias.

"So CNBC covers it this way: ‘Elon Musk Thumbs His Nose at the SEC Again with Twitter Stake’," he read from one headline, calling it "pathetic."

"[The media] have a long history of trying to destroy him – he's another guy like Donald Trump who's from the ‘outside’ and comes in as his own man – his own independent thinker, whether you agree with everything or not" Levin continued.

The host credited Musk with personally taking actions to aid Ukrainians under assault by the Kremlin – pointing to the satellite communication technology he made available to the besieged country.

"He set up a parallel system," Levin said, while noting Musk likely further enraged critics by tweeting that free speech is an essential tenet of democracy.

"This man should be saluted – this man should be celebrated," he went on, adding that Musk has enough wealth to settle in to high society: "He could be the fifth-generation Rockefeller."

"But you see, he violated the 10-day rule," the host mocked CNBC's reporting.

Levin went on to point to the fact President Biden continues to ramp up calls to transition from fossil fuels to green energy powered vehicles, yet has left Musk out of White House meetings with automakers.

He noted that has occurred despite the fact Musk's Tesla is the most visible electric vehicle manufacturer at present. Biden, he claims, politicized such meetings and likely froze-out Musk because Tesla does not have unionization

"Of course, Biden doesn’t invite him to the meetings when it comes to electric vehicles -- he brings in GM and Ford and the others, because Elon Musk is non-union. Of course, we can’t have that," he said.