Joy Behar mocked for 'ridiculous' claim Trump doesn't like 'strong women'

"The View" host Joy Behar criticized the women in President Donald Trump’s life, claiming he surrounds himself with women who stroke his ego and are "obedient." Her remarks prompted pushback from many conservative women, including Fox News contributor Brett Cooper.

"The accusation is completely ridiculous," said the host of "The Brett Cooper Show" podcast during an appearance on "Fox & Friends" Thursday.

"Trump's entire administration is filled with strong, intelligent women."

Behar suggested that Trump "doesn't really like strong women," saying he only wanted those around him who were "dutiful, obedient women who compliment him."

She also recounted a time Trump lashed out at her for criticizing his hair, something she believes he didn’t do to male comedians who made similar jokes.

"Every male comedian did jokes about his hair, but he went after me in particular," Behar said, suggesting his response was driven by sexism.

But Cooper pushed back, saying the president’s criticism may have had less to do with Behar’s gender and more to do with her nature.

"Maybe it's not the fact that you're a woman, Joy, but it's just that you are Joy, and he doesn't want to deal with you," Cooper said. "It’s less about you being a woman and just about who you are."

The young conservative influencer, who signed this week as a Fox News Media contributor, went on to defend prominent women in Trump’s orbit, including the impact of first lady Melania Trump.

"It’s so offensive to say that about her," Cooper said of how Behar’s comments paint conservative women like Mrs. Trump.

"You’ve seen the incredible work that she has done, the books that she's written, the languages that she speaks, and the fact that she actively pushes back against him [Trump] on a daily basis, and they still have a great marriage."

Other women with high-ranking roles in the Trump White House include Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, DNI Tulsi Gabbard, Attorney General Pam Bondi, press secretary Karoline Leavitt and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, who earlier this year became the first woman to hold the title.

This isn’t the first time Trump’s relationships with women have been scrutinized on "The View." Last year, billionaire Mark Cuban also took aim.

"Donald Trump, you never see him around strong, intelligent women. Ever," Cuban said in October. "It’s just that simple. They're intimidating to him. He doesn't like to be challenged by them."

Those remarks, too, drew sharp criticism from Trump allies. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt at the time called Cuban’s comments "insulting" to the many women who work with and support the former president.