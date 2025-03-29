Susie Wiles 'keeping the trains on the tracks' as Trump admin 'hits the ground running' in first 100 days

President Donald Trump's second administration has "hit the ground running" in its first 100 days, said White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles in her debut interview, noting she is a critical part of "keeping the trains on the tracks."

Wiles was tapped to become the first female chief of staff just days after Trump won the 2024 election. She is a longtime GOP operative who was widely credited for running what was lauded as Trump’s most disciplined and well-executed campaign.

"I see my job as just sort of keeping the trains on the tracks and running on time here, so that the subject-matter experts — and particularly the president and the vice president — can do what they need to do to fix the country," she said Saturday on "My View with Lara Trump."

She added Trump was "ready to hit the ground running" after having four years to consider his agenda between his first and second terms.

Although she made history with her position in the second Trump administration, Wiles said "it doesn't feel any different to me than anything else."

"I don't think I was the first woman to lead a Republican presidential campaign. I don't think I was, and when the president asked me to be his chief of staff, I didn't know that would be the case here. I just keep doing what I think is right. Keep working as hard as I can, and it's working for me."

Wiles told Fox News host Lara Trump that she had "no" reservations about taking the job, but added one "wouldn't be human if you didn't say you didn't have a little fear."

Largely avoiding the spotlight, Wiles has been in the political world since the 1980s, and her political career has jumped to new heights since meeting Trump in 2015. Wiles touted the duo's "good dynamic."

"I've been with him long enough that we have a pretty good, easy thing going, but that doesn't mean I don't wake up every single day and be a little bit on edge to make sure I keep that up and do it right every day, because that's what he deserves and that's what the country deserves from us," she said, arguing Trump is a "better leader now" than during his first term.

With just over a month left in the first 100 days, Wiles affirmed the administration's focus.

"We're very invested and involved in a trade conversation. He's trying to settle a war. These are heady, big things that are important not for now, but for the future. Rebuilding the American economy; getting all these criminals out of our country; peace in the world," she said.

"The first month we were here, everybody was so thrilled to be here — euphoric about where we were and having won the election and having the president back. Now we're into the time where it's real work. It's really long hours. It's a slog to get his agenda accomplished."