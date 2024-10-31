'Strong, conservative women' strike back against Mark Cuban's 'insults'

Prominent conservative women are pushing back against billionaire and Harris campaign surrogate Mark Cuban for arguing that former President Trump would never surround himself with "strong, intelligent women."

"@mcubanI’ve been a CEO and professional sports team owner JUST like you," former Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., said Thursday in response to Cuban on X. "I’m one of the millions of strong, conservative women who back Trump. You might think we’re stupid, or that we’re garbage. We think it’s time to replace you and Kamala with leaders who don’t hate us."

Loeffler’s comments came in response to Cuban’s remarks on ABC’s "The View" on Thursday morning.

"Donald Trump, you never see him around strong, intelligent women. Ever," Cuban said. "It’s just that simple. They're intimidating to him. He doesn't like to be challenged by them."

The remarks were quickly condemned by the Trump campaign, with campaign national press secretary Karoline Leavitt calling the comment "insulting."

"This is extremely insulting to the thousands of women who work for President Trump, and the tens of millions of women who are voting for him," Leavitt said. "These women are mothers, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders, and they are, indeed, strong and intelligent, despite what Mark Cuban and Kamala Harris say."

Speaking to Fox News Digital, Leavitt added that "joy at Kamala HQ has been replaced by division, vitriol, and a disturbing level of disrespect for the millions of Americans who are supporting President Trump after four years of destruction under Kamala Harris."

However, Loeffler and Leavitt weren’t the only conservative women to respond to Cuban, with many others taking to X to voice their frustrations with the billionaire’s remarks.

"I’ll take this seriously when @mcuban can define what a woman is," conservative columnist Carly Bird said.

"More of the same condescending rhetoric from Harris allies," said Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa. "This strong, intelligent woman voted for Donald J. Trump — and I’ve been proud to be on the road across this great country with @TeamTrump!"

"Trying to think of a response to sissy man @mcuban but I’m too dumb and weak to do so," quipped conservative columnist Julie Kelly.

"Just when you think the Kamala camp can’t possibly alienate and divide people any more than they already have…now they attack women who support Trump. Nice job, Mark," added Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump.

Cuban’s comments came just a few days after President Biden apparently described Trump supporters as "garbage" during a Zoom call with Voto Latino on Tuesday.

"The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters," Biden said in response to comments made by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, who called Puerto Rico a "floating island of garbage" during Trump’s rally at Madison Square Garden.

The White House has denied that the president was referring directly to the former president’s supporters with the remark.

Nevertheless, Trump has seized on the Biden comments, telling supporters in Wisconsin on Wednesday that Democrats have expressed too much "hatred" towards those who disagree with them.

"My response to Joe and Kamala is very simple: You can’t lead America if you don’t love Americans," Trump said. "And you can’t be president if you hate the American people, and there’s a lot of hatred there."

The Harris campaign did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.