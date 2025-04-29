Annoyed Whoopi Goldberg has to promote ABC's Trump interview on 'The View'

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg appeared annoyed while having to promote an ABC News interview with President Donald Trump on Tuesday during the show, after speaking out against the president's policies.

"Yes, I see you and I know you want me to say this," Goldberg said, referring to the show's producers. "So let me say it, you can hear his view of the first 100 days on an exclusive interview tonight on ABC at 8:00 P.M. Eastern and streaming afterwards on Hulu, Disney+ and ABC News Live. We’ll be right back." Co-host Joy Behar could be heard asking, "Whose view?"

The liberal moderator of the show frequently has to promote different shows, holidays and events before announcing a commercial break on the ABC News program. ABC News' Terry Moran is set to interview the president on Tuesday, the 100th day of his second term.

Goldberg opened the show by marking Trump's, who she refers to as "you know who," 100th day in office.

"I know it doesn’t feel like 100 days, it feels like 100 years," she said.

As the co-hosts criticized the president for tariffs and his immigration policy, Goldberg added, "I do want to point out something that he came in and Obama left him quite well off, left the nation well off."

"And Biden also left the country very well off. See, folks have to remember, you know, we are very fickle in this country. We forget, we forget, you know, you can be mad at one side or the other, but you have to stick with the facts and the facts are, we left good stuff. He has pooped on it. He has now taken us to a place where people are just being removed," Goldberg continued.

Other co-hosts of "The View" have argued against platforming the president at all. While Trump was running for president, he sat for a town hall event on CNN in 2023, which co-host Sunny Hostin said was a horrible idea.

"I think that you don’t give a bigot, and a racist, and a misogynist, and a liar, and a cheater, and a sexual abuser, and a defamer a platform of three million people," she said at the time. "And I’m saddened — I used to work for CNN for quite some time. Anderson Cooper has been my friend for over 20 years and I’m saddened that he tried to gaslight me yesterday by saying that people are in ‘silos.’ People aren’t living in a silo, they are choosing to listen to the lies or not."

Goldberg expressed her support for the resistance movement against the president during the show on April 3.

"Remember, the resistance is real. You're not alone," Goldberg told viewers.

A spokesperson for "The View" did not return a request for comment.