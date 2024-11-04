Mark Cuban admits his 'View' comments were a 'mistake' he 'apologized for'

Harris surrogate and billionaire investor Mark Cuban admitted his Trump comments on ABC's "The View" were a "mistake" as he continues to face backlash.

Cuban came under fire Thursday after he claimed former President Trump wouldn’t campaign with women like former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley because he doesn’t associate with "strong, intelligent women."

"Donald Trump, you never see him around strong, intelligent women. Ever," Cuban said. "It’s just that simple. They're intimidating to him. He doesn't like to be challenged by them, and, you know, Nikki Haley will call him on his nonsense with reproductive rights and how he sees and treats and talks about women. I mean, he just can’t have her around. It wouldn’t work."

Cuban continued to clean up his comments when speaking with the Daily Mail Monday.

"It's part of politics, it was my mistake, and I apologized for it. I certainly wasn't saying anything negative about anyone supporting Trump," Cuban said.

He also revealed his wife’s opinion on the comments.

"Tiffany watched the entire interview and had no issue with it. She knew what I was trying to say," Cuban said.

He added, "She also knows that when I do hundreds of interviews, there will be some I mess up on. I flubbed many more Mavs interviews that got me fined by the NBA. So she is kind of used to it."

Fox News Digital reached out to Cuban’s agent for a comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Cuban has been attempting to spin his comments since they went viral on Thursday and drew the ire of several prominent conservative women.

"This is what I said during a conversation about why Nikki Haley was not active in his campaign," Cuban wrote on X Thursday. "I know many strong, intelligent women voting for Trump, including in my extended family. I’m certainly not saying female voters are not smart, strong and intelligent."

"I know he has worked with strong, intelligent women, like Elaine Chao, Kelly Anne, Ivanka and many others," Cuban added. "I stand by my opinion that he does not like being challenged publicly."

In an exclusive comment to Fox News Digital, Trump campaign national press secretary Karoline Leavitt slammed Cuban's remarks.

"Joe Biden called Trump supporters ‘garbage,’ and now Kamala’s top surrogate Mark Cuban insinuated female Trump supporters are ‘weak and dumb,’" Leavitt said.

"This is extremely insulting to the thousands of women who work for President Trump, and the tens of millions of women who are voting for him," she said. "These women are mothers, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders, and they are, indeed, strong and intelligent, despite what Mark Cuban and Kamala Harris say."