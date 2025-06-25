Expand / Collapse search
Fox News signs conservative podcaster and influencer Brett Cooper as contributor

Cooper will make her debut Wednesday on ‘The Will Cain Show’

Brian Flood By Brian Flood Fox News
Published
Brett Cooper: Trump completely disrupted the system

Conservative commentator Brett Cooper tells the backstory of how she made her way on the political scene and her take on generational politics on My View with Lara Trump.

FOX News Media signed conservative podcaster and influencer Brett Cooper as a contributor, the company announced on Wednesday. 

Cooper, who will provide cultural, social, and political commentary across all FOX News Media platforms, will make her debut Wednesday on "The Will Cain Show" at 4 p.m. ET. 

Cooper launched her podcast "The Brett Cooper Show" in January and has amassed over nine million followers across her social media platforms. The Gen Z conservative is known for "her grounded perspective, sharp wit and distinctive takes," FOX News Media said when announcing her new role. 

BRETT COOPER: PEOPLE HAVE A VOICE NOW IN A WAY THEY NEVER HAVE

Cooper, who previously hosted "The Comments Section" video podcast, covers current events, pop culture, politics, generational shifts, relationships and more.

In January, Cooper appeared on "Jesse Watters Primetime" to discuss the changing media landscape. 

"I watched the media landscape change… and young people are just hungry for independent voices who are authentic and honest with their audiences. They don’t want to hear from traditional pundits 24/7," Cooper said.

Cooper is a graduate of UCLA and is based in Tennessee where she lives with her husband.

