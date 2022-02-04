Jonathan Turley: The left's success at silencing free speech would make Joe McCarthy blush

Constitutional law expert Jonathan Turley discussed Friday the left's attempt to cancel Joe Rogan and have him removed from Spotify. Turley told "Fox & Friends" how the left is increasingly using large corporations to silence dissenting voices.

JONATHAN TURLEY: I want to emphasize that a lot of people on the left that have said if it's not prohibited on the First Amendment, it's not a free speech issue. That's not true. The First Amendment is not the exclusive domain of free speech. What they are doing is shutting down free speech. The left has come on to a winning strategy. They were the targets of censorship during the [Sen. Joseph] McCarthy period. But they've discovered that if they use corporations to control speech, it falls outside the First Amendment. But it's not true that what they're doing is not a free speech attack. It is. They're trying to stop people from speaking on these platforms, and they're being much more successful than McCarthy ever did. The extent of their success would make McCarthy blush today.

