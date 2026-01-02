Joe Rogan insists Kamala Harris would've done 'fine' on his 3-hour-show: 'Could've talked for hours'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Joe Rogan defended former Vice President Kamala Harris Wednesday after his guest suggested Harris would have floundered on Rogan’s three-hour podcast had she accepted his invitation during the 2024 presidential campaign.

In a clip from his Dec. 31 show picked up by Mediaite , Rogan and Australian comedian James McCann discussed candidate Donald Trump’s viral October 2024 appearance on "The Joe Rogan Experience."

Rogan noted that Trump sat for the full three-hour interview without breaks and without being given questions in advance, which Rogan said he respected. McCann suggested Trump’s opponent, Harris, would not have been able to do the same.

"He was able to talk for three hours. Whereas Kamala wouldn’t do it," McCann said.

"Well, she could have — she could have done it. I’m telling you, man," Rogan responded. "It would’ve been fine."

McCann pointed to Harris’ August appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert " as evidence she would not have performed well in a long-form podcast setting. Rogan pushed back, arguing that televised interviews in front of live audiences are not conducive to meaningful conversations.

"If you’re going to have a really important conversation with someone, you don’t want to do it with a f------ audience," Rogan said. "Also, you only have seven minutes before you have to cut for commercial or whatever it is.

"You can’t do that," he continued. "It’ll take me seven minutes to ask what she likes to cook."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Harris' office for comment.

Rogan described the kinds of questions he would have asked Harris had she agreed to appear on his podcast.

"I want to know, is there anything that she regrets doing?" he said. "Is it more complicated being a vice president than you thought it was going to be? Like, what is the web of trying to fix things and change things versus the people that are influencing you to make decisions?

"’Cause we’re not pretending that people don’t spend a lot of money to influence your decisions ," Rogan continued. "So how much of an effect does it have?

"What would be better? Could we take money out of politics? Would you be willing? What would we do if we completely eliminated corporate funding of any politicians? How would that change everything?

"Those are the kind of questions. … We could have talked for hours about that."

The podcaster has maintained his team was in discussions with Harris’ campaign about a potential interview but she ultimately backed out.

"They just got scared," Rogan said on his show in February 2025. "They could have put her in. I would have held her hand. We would have had a conversation."

The Harris campaign has disputed that account, arguing that Rogan’s team made several difficult demands regarding scheduling and interview conditions, according to the book "Fight: Inside the Wildest Battle for the White House."

Rogan has repeatedly rejected those claims, saying the failed interview was the result of Harris’ team, not his.

He has also said that while he would not have voted for Harris, he had no intention of conducting a hostile interview.

"I’m not going to be antagonistic, I’m not going to be a s-------, I’m not gonna be … I have no desire to turn this into a viral clip thing. I’m not trying to do that," Rogan said earlier this year. "I never wanted that done to me, so why would I do that to someone else?"

Trump’s relaxed, long-form appearances on top podcasts like Rogan's are widely believed to have helped propel him to victory in the 2024 election.