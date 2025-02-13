Rogan blasts Harris campaign for lying about scrapped interview, says they 'just got scared'

Podcaster Joe Rogan claimed that the Harris campaign is lying to "cover their a--" about why then-Vice President Kamala Harris didn't do an interview on his show.

The Harris campaign has argued that during the 2024 election, Rogan’s team made several difficult demands in order for Harris to be interviewed, including a refusal to meet on Oct. 25 because it was Rogan’s "personal day." The Harris campaign later alleged that they found out Rogan had sat down with Trump on that same day despite refusing to meet with Harris.

The podcast host disregarded the Harris team's claims once again, "It's just normal political bulls---. They just lie. They cover their a--, and they lie. I would have been very happy to have her on, and like I said, the goal was to release both [interviews with the candidates] the same day."

Rogan’s guest, podcasting pioneer and MTV host Adam Curry, argued that this incident arguably was where "the elite messaging system was broken," because "they could not put her into the new system; they couldn't because they knew that she would fall down."

Rogan said he would have been friendly and tried to give Harris the best opportunity to explain her policies.

"Well, they just got scared," he said. "They could have put her in. I would have held her hand. We would have had a conversation. Not that I need to hold, you-know, the vice president’s hand."

"You probably would have voted for her," Curry said.

"No, I wouldn't have done that," Rogan replied and laughed. "I wasn't going to vote for her."

Rogan did argue, however, that he was "more than willing to strongman or steelman all of her positions" and encourage her to "express it the best way possible that you can, I will help you do that, and then I'll will ask you questions."

Rogan asserted that as a rule, "I'm not going to be antagonistic, I'm not going to be a sh—head, I'm not gonna be… I have no desire to turn this into a viral clip thing. I'm not trying to do that." He added, "I never wanted that done to me, so why would I do that to someone else?"

Rogan has maintained it was the Harris campaign's fault the interview never happened.

"We have all the receipts, by the way," Rogan said last week. "I have a whole list of conversations that took place. They never said she was going to do it. This whole idea that we f---ed her over and we f---ed her over for Trump — incorrect, just not true."

