Joe Rogan claims top spot on Apple Podcasts, dethrones New York Times' 'The Daily'

Podcast rose to top spot thanks to massive interviews, including one with billionaire Elon Musk in February

Gabriel Hays By Gabriel Hays Fox News
Rogan says people at BBC 'lost all journalistic integrity' after deceptively editing Trump speech clip Video

Rogan says people at BBC 'lost all journalistic integrity' after deceptively editing Trump speech clip

Podcaster Joe Rogan says the BBC fell from the height of journalistic integrity amid the new scandal about deceptively editing a Trump speech, revealing the "rot" at the heart of mainstream media.

Joe Rogan’s podcast has climbed to the top of another major streaming platform this year, The Hollywood Reporter reported Tuesday.

"The Joe Rogan Experience" clinched the No. 1 podcast spot in the U.S. on Apple Podcasts for 2025, driven by the sheer size of Rogan's audience this year.

Rogan’s interviews with high-profile guests — including billionaire Elon Musk in February — helped propel his show from third place in 2024 to Apple’s top spot this year.

Image of Joe Rogan podcast on streaming platform

"The Joe Rogan Experience" became the number one podcast in the U.S. in 2025 on Apple's streaming platform. (Cindy Ord/Getty)

The podcast overtook The New York Times' podcast "The Daily," which held Apple’s top spot in 2024.

Crime series "Crime Junkie" fell from second place in 2024 to fourth in 2025, as "The Mel Robbins Podcast" rose to No. 2 this year.

Rogan’s episode with Musk was the fourth-most-watched episode on Apple Podcasts in 2025, edging out President Donald Trump’s interview on "The Daily," which placed fifth.

Rogan speaks on a podcast

Podcaster Joe Rogan's interview with Elon Musk was one of the most viewed podcast episodes on Apple's streaming platform in 2025. (Ultimate Human Podcast with Gary Brecka YouTube channel)

NFL stars Travis and Jason Kelce’s show, "New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce," topped both programs for the year with their interview featuring pop star Taylor Swift, who is now engaged to Travis Kelce.

"The Taylor Swift Episode" ranked third among the most-watched episodes, behind a "Crime Junkie" episode in second place and "The Telepathy Tapes," which took first.

"The Joe Rogan Experience" also ranks as the second-most-followed show on Apple’s U.S. charts for 2025, trailing only "The Mel Robbins Podcast."

Joe Rogan speaks

Podcaster Joe Rogan's show "The Joe Rogan Experience" is the most listened-to podcast on Apple Podcasts in 2025. (PowerfulJRE YouTube Channel/The Joe Rogan Experience)

Rogan’s surge on Apple’s charts follows his show’s continued dominance on Spotify, where "The Joe Rogan Experience" has held the top U.S. podcast spot for several years. The program also leads Spotify rankings in other English-speaking countries, including the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and Canada.

Representatives for Rogan did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Gabriel Hays is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. 

