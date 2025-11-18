Joe Rogan claims top spot on Apple Podcasts, dethrones New York Times' 'The Daily'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Joe Rogan’s podcast has climbed to the top of another major streaming platform this year, The Hollywood Reporter reported Tuesday.

"The Joe Rogan Experience" clinched the No. 1 podcast spot in the U.S. on Apple Podcasts for 2025, driven by the sheer size of Rogan's audience this year.

Rogan’s interviews with high-profile guests — including billionaire Elon Musk in February — helped propel his show from third place in 2024 to Apple’s top spot this year.

The podcast overtook The New York Times' podcast "The Daily," which held Apple’s top spot in 2024.

Crime series "Crime Junkie" fell from second place in 2024 to fourth in 2025, as "The Mel Robbins Podcast" rose to No. 2 this year.

Rogan’s episode with Musk was the fourth-most-watched episode on Apple Podcasts in 2025, edging out President Donald Trump’s interview on "The Daily," which placed fifth.

NFL stars Travis and Jason Kelce’s show, "New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce," topped both programs for the year with their interview featuring pop star Taylor Swift, who is now engaged to Travis Kelce.

"The Taylor Swift Episode" ranked third among the most-watched episodes, behind a "Crime Junkie" episode in second place and "The Telepathy Tapes," which took first.

"The Joe Rogan Experience" also ranks as the second-most-followed show on Apple’s U.S. charts for 2025, trailing only "The Mel Robbins Podcast."

Rogan’s surge on Apple’s charts follows his show’s continued dominance on Spotify, where "The Joe Rogan Experience" has held the top U.S. podcast spot for several years. The program also leads Spotify rankings in other English-speaking countries, including the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and Canada.

Representatives for Rogan did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.