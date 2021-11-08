Joe Concha: Only reason these liberal pundits have a job is to sow division in America

Fox News contributor Joe Concha blasted the liberal media, including MSNBC, for sowing the seeds of racial division in America after some of their pundits and guests claimed racism was the motivation for Republicans win in the Virginia gubernatorial election on Monday's "Fox News Primetime."

Republican Glenn Youngkin defeated former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe in a neck-and-neck election widely seen as a referendum on President Biden's policies. One of the central issues in the race was education, with some parents pushing back on critical race theory.

"This is a … crap-tastic combination of being blind and tone-deaf … on the part of the Joy Reids and Sunny Hostins of the world – who only get to be on national television because they play the race card … and they further divide the country in the process," Concha said.

Liberal pundits reacted to Democrat losses by saying racist "dog whistles" were at play in the gubernatorial campaign. Concha proceeded to blast the media for claiming parents who want to have a voice in their children's education are racist.

"Wow, what a strategy – attack parents who simply want to say and what their kids are taught and not only criticize those taxpaying parents for acting like, you know, parents, but call them white supremacists in the process. Wow. Wisteria Lane is changed because white supremacists voted for Winsome Sears – the first Black female to win election statewide in Virginia – because Glenn Youngkin captured more than 50% of the Latino vote … Latinos support white supremacy? Wow, who knew this?"

Concha held particular animosity for the rhetoric of MSNBC guest, Elie Mystal, who claimed on "The Cross Connection" that White uneducated voters are not interested in issues such as infrastructure, rather they care about "using their guns on Black people and getting away with it."

"That's what they want. That's what they actually are in it for this," Mystal said.

Concha said that he's "all for free speech" but a line has been crossed by MSNBC for having Mystal on the network.

"A line here has been eviscerated … Saying White people care more about killing people … because the powers that be at Comcast, who own NBC and MSNBC, should step in and say, 'Take this person off the air, he's toxic. His rhetoric is well past provocative, it's reckless, it's beneath even our low standards,'" he said. "That's never going to happen because that would take some backbone; and the people that run that network are jellyfish for allowing a clown like that on the air saying something like that."