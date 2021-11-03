Expand / Collapse search
Media
Published

Liberal media ignores Winsome Sears' historic Virginia win; 'The Five' reacts

Greg Gutfeld said, 'They're all racist … because they ignored [Lieutenant Governor] Sears – the first woman of color to win a statewide election in Virginia'

By Hannah Grossman | Fox News
Jesse Watters: Grab your popcorn for this media meltdown Video

Jesse Watters: Grab your popcorn for this media meltdown

'The Five' react to the media's response to the Virginia election

"The Five" discussed the liberal media's response to the Virginia governor's race Wednesday. 

Judge Jeanine Pirro said, "While the media is calling voters racist, what they aren't mentioning is Republican Winsome Sears winning in Virginia's lieutenant governor's race – the first woman of color to win that particular office in the state's history."

LEESBURG, VIRGINIA - NOVEMBER 01: Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin speaks at a campaign rally at the Loudon County Fairground on November 01, 2021 in Leesburg, Virginia. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Republican Glenn Youngkin defeated former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe in a neck-and-neck election widely seen as a referendum on President Joe Biden's policies. In New Jersey, the Democratic governor, Phil Murphy, is projected to win by a narrow margin against Republican Jack Ciattarelli. 

MANCHIN CALLS ELECTION RESULTS A 'WAKE UP CALL;' REACTS TO IMPACT ON BIDEN AGENDA

Jesse Watters rebutted the claim that the results were yielded by race and referred to the win as "a rainbow coalition."

Former Republican Delegate Winsome Sears celebrates winning the race for Lt. Governor of Virginia as she introduces Republican candidate for Governor Glenn Youngkin during an election night party in Chantilly Virginia, U.S., November 3, 2021. REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst

"They're saying this is about race. Well, how could it be? This is a Virginia state that voted for Barack Obama twice. Youngkin won Hispanics 55% … He doubled Trump's numbers with Black women. That is what they call a rainbow coalition. This wasn't a base election. This isn't a blue state that he won independents by almost 10."

Watters used a metaphor to explain how the media, who in his view, are interested in helping Democrats, should point out third rails in their platform, such as critical race theory

Opponents of the academic doctrine known as Critical Race Theory protest outside of the Loudoun County School Board headquarters, in Ashburn, Virginia, June 22, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Opponents of the academic doctrine known as Critical Race Theory protest outside of the Loudoun County School Board headquarters, in Ashburn, Virginia, June 22, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein (REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein)

The media are the ones who are the racists, not the voters, Greg Gutfeld said. 

"They're all racist … because they ignored [Lieutenant Governor] Sears – the first woman of color to win a statewide election in Virginia. Why? Because she dared to leave the deep plantation of ideology."

