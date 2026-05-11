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Jimmy Kimmel's show will go dark the night of Stephen Colbert's final 'Late Show' episode

Kimmel did the same thing in 2015 for David Letterman's finale

By Hanna Panreck Fox News
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Kimmel, Colbert call President Trump a 'son of a b----' Video

Kimmel, Colbert call President Trump a 'son of a b----'

Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert called President Donald Trump a "son of a b----" on Tuesday as Kimmel joined Colbert for an interview on his late-show.

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Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show, "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," is set to go dark the night of his fellow late-night host Stephen Colbert's final program on May 21.

The final episode of Colbert's "The Late Show" will air on Thursday, May 21, and though Colbert and Kimmel are in different time slots, Kimmel told LateNighter that he will not air a new episode on that Thursday.

Kimmel did the same in 2015 for David Letterman's finale.

Kimmel and other late-night hosts, Seth Meyers, John Oliver and Jimmy Fallon, are set to appear on Colbert's show Monday night.

ABC EXTENDS JIMMY KIMMEL'S CONTRACT ANOTHER YEAR FOLLOWING DRAMATIC NETWORK SAGA

Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel seated on The Late Show set

Stephen Colbert and guest Jimmy Kimmel appear on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Sept. 30, 2025, in New York. (Scott Kowalchyk/CBS)

CBS announced in 2025 that "The Late Show" would be canceled at the end of its season in May.

The network cited financial reasons for the show's cancellation at the time. Many politicians and commentators suggested at the time it had to do with pressure from the Trump administration.

Colbert said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that while there does not appear to be definitive proof that his show was canceled for political reasons, he thinks it's the most likely explanation.

Despite acknowledging the traditional broadcast model was in trouble amid a changing media landscape, he suggested, "There are many people who believe there was another reason. And, as I said in the most measured tones I could muster, there is a reason why people believe that. The network had clearly already done it once by cutting that $16 million check [to the Trump administration].

DEMOCRATS FAWN OVER STEPHEN COLBERT FOR HOLDING 'TRUTH TO POWER' AFTER CBS CANCELS SHOW

Colbert and Kimmel

Late-night host Stephen Colbert on March 8, 2026 during the 2026 Writers Guild Awards New York Ceremony. Jimmy Kimmel during his show on March 16, 2026. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Writers Guild of America East; Randy Holmes/Disney via Getty Images)

"Me being canceled reinforced a narrative that CBS already had a nimbus of knee-bending that they had created around themselves, because even their lawyers said there was no reason to cut the check, and then they did and gave no rationale for why they changed their minds. And then, suddenly, they got their broadcast license," Colbert added.

Several members of the entertainment industry have paid tribute to Colbert in final appearances on the show, in addition to politicians.

Former President Barack Obama sat for an interview with Colbert that aired in early May, where he suggested the liberal late-night host could be a better president than Trump.

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Obama laughs with Colbert as he appears to take shots at Trump Video

Late Nighter reported that Fallon's show will air as scheduled on May 21.

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.

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