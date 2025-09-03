Expand / Collapse search
Kimmel slams CBS over Colbert cancellation, rips into Trump as a 'delicate, chubby little teacup'

Kimmel fired back after Trump warned he's 'next to go' following Colbert's show being canceled

By Marc Tamasco Fox News
Jimmy Kimmel slams CBS over Colbert exit, rips into Trump as a ‘delicate, chubby little teacup’ Video

Jimmy Kimmel slams CBS over Colbert exit, rips into Trump as a ‘delicate, chubby little teacup’

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel slammed CBS's decision to end "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and suggested that the move was made in order to appease President Donald Trump.

ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel criticized CBS on Tuesday for its decision to end "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," suggesting the network canceled the show to appease President Donald Trump and secure Federal Communications Commission (FCC) approval for Paramount's merger with Skydance Media.

"CBS, all of a sudden out of the blue, claimed ‘The Late Show’ was losing $40 million a year and then miraculously got FCC approval to sell their company, which is what they wanted," he said during his monologue.

In its July 18 statement announcing Colbert’s show would end, CBS said the decision was "purely" financial and "not related in any way to the show’s performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount," the network's parent company.

Paramount's settlement with Trump over his CBS News "60 Minutes" lawsuit was also criticized by Colbert and others as a way to appease the administration ahead of the $8 billion Skydance merger. The merger was approved on July 24 and completed on Aug. 7.

NEW PARAMOUNT CHIEF BACKS COLBERT CANCELLATION, SAYS LATE-NIGHT LANDSCAPE HAS 'HUGE PROBLEM'

Jimmy Kimmel.

Jimmy Kimmel said that CBS canceled Stephen Colbert's "Late Show" to appease the Trump administration and secure FCC approval for Paramount's merger with Skydance Media. (Screenshot/ABC)

There has been rampant speculation about the future of other Paramount-owned late-night programs, including "The Daily Show" on Comedy Central, which has a progressive bent like Colbert's show.

Following CBS's announcement that it would end "The Late Show," Trump fired off a celebratory Truth Social post praising the show's cancellation and warning that other late-night hosts may be next on the chopping block, including Kimmel.

"The word is, and it’s a strong word at that, Jimmy Kimmel is NEXT to go in the untalented Late Night Sweepstakes and, shortly thereafter, Fallon will be gone," Trump posted. "These are people with absolutely NO TALENT, who were paid Millions of Dollars for, in all cases, destroying what used to be GREAT Television. It’s really good to see them go, and I hope I played a major part in it!"

TRUMP MAY HAVE 'JUST HANDED AN EMMY' TO STEPHEN COLBERT, INDUSTRY REPORTER SAYS

  President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office
    Image 1 of 2

    President Donald Trump praised the cancellation of "The Late Show" and warned other late-night hosts that they may be "next to go." (Evan Vucci/AP Photo)

  Stephen Colbert
    Image 2 of 2

    CBS's "The Late Show" host Stephen Colbert announced in July that CBS would be canceling his show next May. (Screenshot/CBS)

Kimmel, who returned to television on Tuesday after a brief summer break, responded to Trump’s July Truth Social post by saying he is "next to go."

FOX NEWS' GUTFELD DELIVERS MASSIVE RATINGS BOOST TO FALLON'S ‘TONIGHT SHOW’ WITH CROSS-NETWORK APPEARANCE

"Oh, you delicate, chubby little teacup, did we hurt your feelings? You want us to be canceled because we make jokes about you. I thought you were against cancel culture. I thought that was like their whole thing," he said. "When did you become so woke?" 

Kimmel, dubbing Trump "Frosty the Snowflake," assured viewers that he had no plans to leave late night. He also revealed Colbert would be an upcoming guest on his show when he takes it on the road to New York.

CBS declined comment to Fox News Digital.

Fox News' Joshua Q. Nelson contributed to this report.

