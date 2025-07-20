Democrats fawn over Stephen Colbert for holding 'truth to power' after CBS cancels show

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Top Democrats fawned over late-night host Stephen Colbert after news broke that his long-running late-night program would be canceled in 2026.

"Thank you Stephen Colbert for your willingness to speak truth to power. Staying far from timid. And never bending the knee to a wannabe king," House Minority leader Hakeem Jeffries wrote on X.

CBS announced on Thursday that the network will cancel "The Late Show" in 2026, insisting it’s a "financial decision" and has nothing to do with a looming ownership change.

Gov. Tim Walz, former Vice President Kamala Harris' 2024 running mate, also praised Colbert for telling "truth to power."

COLBERT SLAMS PARAMOUNT FOR SETTLING WITH TRUMP, ACCUSES HIS PARENT COMPANY OF OFFERING A 'BIG FAT BRIBE'

Several Democrats posted photos alongside Colbert, either on the show or in public.

"Stephen Colbert is the best in the business. He always told truth to power and pulled no punches. We need more of that, not less," Walz wrote.

CBS said it was "purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night," adding, "It is not related in any way to the show's performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount."

Failed Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams also applauded Colbert on social media, posting photos from her several appearances on the show.

STEPHEN COLBERT MOCKS HIS PARAMOUNT BOSSES FOR CONSIDERING 'SHADY' $50M TRUMP SETTLEMENT

"If you refuse to see what is happening, the cancellation of the Colbert show should open your eyes. I want to explain to you what a censorship state looks like - where a corrupt government gives favors to media that suppresses criticism of the regime," Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., said.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., called Colbert an "extraordinary talent," and argued the cancellation of his show was not a coincidence, because the liberal late-night host had slammed Paramount's decision to settle with Trump.

"CBS’s billionaire owners pay Trump $16 million to settle a bogus lawsuit while trying to sell the network to Skydance. Stephen Colbert, an extraordinary talent and the most popular late night host, slams the deal. Days later, he's fired. Do I think this is a coincidence? NO," the progressive senator wrote.

Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Adam Schiff, D-Calif., both argued the public deserved to know if his show was canceled for "political reasons."

"The Late Show," which Colbert took over from David Letterman in 2015, leaned into liberal politics in the Trump era and had become a major platform for Democratic politicians. Last month, Colbert welcomed New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani before the socialist hopeful clinched the Democratic nomination.

Schiff, who was Colbert's Thursday night guest, reacted on X, "If Paramount and CBS ended the Late Show for political reasons, the public deserves to know. And deserves better."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Joseph Wulfsohn contributed to this report.