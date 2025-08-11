Jimmy Kimmel secures Italian citizenship as liberal celebrities threaten exodus under Trump

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel confirmed he obtained his Italian citizenship during a discussion on people fleeing the country to escape President Donald Trump .

Kimmel shared the news while a guest on fellow comedian Sarah Silverman’s podcast Friday, as they discussed the state of the country in Trump’s second term.

"A lot of people I know are thinking about where are they going to get citizenship?" Silverman said.

"I did get Italian citizenship," Kimmel replied.

"You do? Oh, that’s amazing," Silverman reacted.

"I do have that. And what’s going on is—as bad as you thought it was going to be — it’s so much worse. It’s just unbelievable," Kimmel said.

"I feel like it’s even worse than he would like it to be," he cracked.

The White House did not immediately return a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

The late-night host campaigned for Democrats in the 2024 election and has been a staunch critic of Trump over the years.

He first shared he had obtained his Italian citizenship at an event at the Consulate General of Italy in Los Angeles in June, according to Italian news agency Ansa.

"I have just obtained citizenship, thanks to my beloved grandmother Edith, whose family came from Candida, in the province of Avellino," he told the crowd at the event celebrating the 79th Italian Republic Day.

Kimmel's admission comes after fellow comedians Rosie O'Donnell and Ellen DeGeneres revealed earlier this year that they had permanently relocated outside the country after the 2024 election.

Trump warned last week that Kimmel would be the "next" to be canceled after fellow anti-Trump late-night host Stephen Colbert announced in July that his show would end in May 2026.