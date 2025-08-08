Jimmy Kimmel admits 'repulsive' liberal scolds are driving people away from the Democratic Party

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel admitted "repulsive" liberal voices are scaring people away from the Democratic Party during an appearance on the "Sarah Silverman Podcast" on Thursday.

The comedians discussed cancel culture persisting on the left since President Donald Trump returned to office. They criticized those who continue to shun Trump voters who are now expressing regret for supporting the president.

Silverman brought up how podcast host Joe Rogan has been attacked online for criticizing Trump's second term after supporting him in the 2024 election. She called it "ironic" that the party of "inclusivity" was "incredibly elitist."

Anti-Trump Kimmel, who campaigned for Democrats in the 2024 election, defended his party while agreeing that some progressive figures have turned people away.

"Yes. But it's not- it's not the party. It's not the majority. It's the loud voices that scare people from saying what they believe and make you think twice about a joke or whatever," he responded.

"You know, a lot of their points are valid, but a lot of them are also just repulsive, in that they repel people," Kimmel continued. "They go like, 'Oh, you're no fun. I don't want to be around you.' And I think that if you had to boil it down to one thing, that's kind of what it is."

In April, Kimmel blamed humorless liberal scolds trying to cancel comedians for Trump's rise to power.

"I think a lot of the outrage is completely manufactured, and it’s like, a lot of these people who are angry aren’t really angry. I think these liberals who’ve done such a good job of viciously attacking comedians are a big part of the reason why Trump is the president right now," he said.

After "Late Show" host Stephen Colbert's show was canceled in July, Trump predicted this week that Kimmel and fellow late-night host Jimmy Fallon would be "next" to go off the air.

