Jimmy Kimmel mocks Pence sharing Christian faith, imagines Jesus saying ‘I want no part of this!’

Late night host Jimmy Kimmel derided as absurd Tuesday the idea that Mike Pence, a devout Christian, would try to share his faith with Donald Trump, imagining Jesus Christ as saying, "Don’t tell him to turn to me. I want no part of this!"

On "Jimmy Kimmel Live," the liberal host refused to give Pence any credit for his actions on January 6 when the then-vice president stayed in the Capitol and insisted that the 2020 presidential election be certified. Using a sexually vulgar term, he referred to Pence as the president’s "former right-hand job — I mean, man."

Kimmel played a clip from ABC's "World News Tonight" where Pence told anchor David Muir about the last conversation he had with Trump back in the White House: "I told him he should turn to Jesus right now, believing in my heart that he could find the same comfort I was finding."

The comedian reacted, "Come on! Can you imagine? Telling Donald Trump, ‘You should turn to Jesus?’ Even Jesus is like, ‘Don’t tell him to turn to me. I want no part of this!’"

Kimmel also played satirical comments from Pence, joking with viewers that this fake quote was from Pence’s book: "I cried that night [January 6], forsaken by the man I had surrendered my testicles to only four short years ago."

Holding up Pence’s new book, Kimmel casually joked about Pence being near death on January 6: "This is the book, by the way. I don’t know if you’ve seen it. Makes a great stocking stuffer. You can hang it on the mantel, just like Mike Pence almost was."

Regarding the former vice president discussing his refusal to leave the Capitol during the riot, the host said, "Mike Pence delivers every line like he’s starring in a dinner theater production of ‘A Few Good Men.’"

Mocking Pence’s religious faith is common for many in the media. Back in 2018, "View" co-host Joy Behar said, "Jesus tells Mike Pence things to say…. That’s called a mental illness." Ultimately, she was forced to apologize.

More recently, Kimmel featured a faux church choir to promote abortion, wishing the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe vs. Wade "always have a screaming baby on their plane."