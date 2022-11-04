Expand / Collapse search
Jimmy Kimmel tweets endorsement video of Nevada Senate Democrat over ‘creep’ Republican Adam Laxalt

Host calls on voters to reject GOP candidate in favor of 'sane' Democrat

Scott Whitlock
By Scott Whitlock | Fox News
Montage: Jimmy Kimmel’s history of partisan rhetoric, heated remarks against Republicans Video

The once apolitical late-night host interviewing President Biden this week has not been shy about ripping into Republicans in recent years.

Late night comedian Jimmy Kimmel on Friday tweeted video of his endorsement of Nevada Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto in her tight reelection bid against Republican candidate Adam Laxalt. 

The "Jimmy Kimmel Live" host explained that he could not support the "creepy" Republican. Instead, he insisted that the country need a "sane person" in the Senate, someone like Cortez Mastro. 

In a campaign-style commercial, Kimmel appeared on Twitter and told viewers, "If there’s one thing I think we can all still agree on, it’s that unbalanced people don’t belong in the Senate. And that’s why I am not endorsing Adam Laxalt." 

Adam Laxalt speaks to a crowd at an election night event on June 14, 2022 in Reno, Nevada. The Nevada primary is attracting national attention as Republican Senate candidates prepare to challenge incumbent U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez-Masto (D-NV) in November. 

Adam Laxalt speaks to a crowd at an election night event on June 14, 2022 in Reno, Nevada. The Nevada primary is attracting national attention as Republican Senate candidates prepare to challenge incumbent U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez-Masto (D-NV) in November.  (Photo by Trevor Bexon/Getty Images)

He noted that certain members of Laxalt’s extended family aren’t backing him and attacked, "Why? Because they know him. You know that creepy cousin in every family that no one wants to sit with at Thanksgiving? That’s Adam Laxalt." 

Citing Laxalt’s endorsement of Jim Marchant for Nevada Secretary of State, the ABC comedian continued, "The guy supports a Q’Anon wacko for Secretary of State. I mean, seriously, these people think JFK is coming back from the dead." 

He needled, "I have some bad news for you, Adam, JFK isn’t coming back. And even he did, he wouldn’t be voting for you." 

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, left, and Republican challenger Adam Laxalt, right, are running in a dead heat in Nevada.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, left, and Republican challenger Adam Laxalt, right, are running in a dead heat in Nevada. (Associated Press)

Kimmel closed with a direct endorsement of Cortez Masto: "Forget what side you are on. Nevada needs a sane person in the Senate. Catherine Cortez Masto. I know her. We both went to Clark High School. She’s a good person, a hard worker. And guess what? Her family is voting for her." 

As noted in the Twitter video, the comedian has Nevada roots. Kimmel’s family moved to Las Vegas when he was nine. 

The ABC host has been open about not wanting Republicans to watch his show. On the October 15, 2017 edition of "CBS Sunday Morning," he said of his constant Republican bashing: "I would do it again in heartbeat." As for right-leaning viewers he’s lost, the host was firm: "Not good riddance. But riddance." 

Jimmy Kimmel on Losing GOP Viewers: 'Not Good Riddance, But Riddance' Video

On the November 4, 2020 edition of his "Jimmy Kimmel Live" show, the host marveled at the closeness of the presidential election: "I feel like I overestimated the American people."

Scott Whitlock is an editor for Fox News Digital.