Jimmy Kimmel tells audience that 'I might need your help again' amid new FCC announcement

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel told his audience Wednesday that he might need their help again amid a new threat from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) directed at the broadcast networks.

"The president took time, from 6,000 miles away, to continue his war on talk shows. He shared this story about how his minions at the FCC are planning to make it difficult for shows like ours and 'The View' to interview politicians they don’t align with," Kimmel said. "For real."

The FCC announced Wednesday it is providing guidance to the three broadcast networks to adhere to the "statutory equal opportunities requirement," citing the Communications Act of 1934, "including their airing of late night and daytime talk shows."

"Under section 315, if a broadcast station permits any legally qualified candidate for public office to use its facilities, it shall provide an equal opportunity to all other legally qualified candidates for that office," the FCC wrote in a press release.

"We are once again getting threatened by the FCC. I might need your help again," he said.

The statement was met with loud applause from the audience.

Kimmel went on to acknowledge it was the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20.

"In honor of his anniversary, I invited President Trump to appear on our show tonight. FCC be damned! Unfortunately, his head was unavailable to talk, but we were able to book another part of his body. So please welcome President Trump’s badly bruised right hand, everybody," Kimmel quipped.

Kimmel's show was briefly suspended in September over remarks the late-night host made about Charlie Kirk.

His suspension followed a statement from FCC Chair Brendan Carr at the time, who said Kimmel's comments were "some of the sickest conduct" and suggested there were potential "avenues" the FCC could pursue.

