Late night host Jimmy Kimmel campaigns for Democrat in Las Vegas

Late night host Jimmy Kimmel hit the campaign trail this week to stump for Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., in Las Vegas, making several stops in the area alongside the Democratic senator.

"Thank you @jimmykimmel for joining me to encourage Nevadans to make their voices heard in this election!" Rosen posted to her Instagram on Tuesday, along with a photo of Kimmel. Republican challenger Sam Brown and Rosen are currently neck-and-neck in their race for a Nevada Senate seat.

"This state, and this city is so important," Kimmel told a group of volunteers at a Harris campaign field office, according to LateNighter. "Las Vegas could decide, obviously whether Jacky Rosen is re-elected, but could decide what happens in the whole country."

The late night host led a celebrity-studded fundraiser in June that raised tens of millions of dollars for the then-Biden-Harris campaign and lent his name to a Harris campaign fundraising email last month, in which he endorsed Harris for president and trashed former President Trump.

Kimmel and late night host Stephen Colbert campaigned for President Biden while he was still in the race.

Kimmel led a star-studded celebrity fundraiser for Biden's 2024 campaign alongside George Clooney, Julia Roberts and former President Barack Obama, which reportedly raised over $30 million.

Colbert also led a discussion at a glitzy fundraiser alongside Biden, Obama and former President Clinton for the then-Biden-Harris campaign in March.

Kimmel was recently joined by Gov Tim Walz, Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate, on his show, and the late night host made no mention that he is backing the Harris-Walz campaign while giving Walz a late night network platform to speak to voters.

During the interview, Kimmel called Walz a "really nice man" that the country needs, and referred to him as "America’s sweetheart."

In turn, Walz told Kimmel about his campaign’s positive vision for the country, noting that they will "turn the page" on the Trump era.

