ABC's Kimmel fails to disclose fundraising for Harris campaign during friendly Walz interview

ABC late night host Jimmy Kimmel interviewed Democratic vice-presidential candidate Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn., Monday night without disclosing that he has both endorsed and led fundraising for the Harris campaign.

The "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" host hosted a celebrity-studded fundraiser in June that raised tens of millions of dollars for the then-Biden-Harris campaign and lent his name to a Harris campaign fundraising email last month, in which he endorsed Harris for president and trashed former President Trump.

Viewers would have missed those details in his interview with Walz, where they talked about the Harris campaign’s vision for America, softened the vice-presidential candidate’s recent gaffes with jokes and slammed the Trump campaign.

The anti-Trump late night host made no mention that he is backing the Harris-Walz campaign while giving Walz a late night network platform to speak to voters.

During the interview, Kimmel called Walz a "really nice man" that the country needs, and referred to him as "America’s sweetheart."

In turn, Walz told Kimmel about his campaign’s positive vision for the country, noting that they will "turn the page" on the Trump era.

"For me, and being an eternal optimist, I always say that. I supervised a high school lunchroom – you're an optimist or you're dead," he said, adding, "This idea that look, we get to turn the page on that, and I plan on waking up on November 6 with Madam President."

Kimmel poked fun at Walz’s last line, stating, "I want to be clear, you won't be waking up together." "No," Walz replied laughing, as the host shot back, "Unless you guys have gotten closer than we thought."

"I have a problem about not being specific with my language. So thank you for that, specifically right," Walz responded, referencing the fact that he has been criticized for inaccurate claims about his career which he has chalked up to having "misspoke."

That Kimmel conducted a softball interview with Walz is no surprise considering how much the comedian has supported the Democratic presidential ticket.

In a joint September email from Kimmel and the Harris campaign that Fox News Digital recently obtained, the host stated, "Sorry to break your cold little heart, Donald, but I endorse Kamala Harris for president. I've had the privilege of interviewing our Vice President several times. She is a kind, brilliant and delightful person who cares very much about our country."

The email provided links for recipients to send money to the Harris-Walz campaign, and added another message from Kimmel. "I want my four children to know I was on the right side of history (which is the left side). We need to protect our kids from the self-serving trolls who pretend to be fighting for ‘freedom.’ I believe in truth, justice and all the stuff we learned from Superman. Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are our best hope in this battle for sanity."

Kimmel also hosted a June fundraiser for the Biden-Harris campaign that featured celebrity guests George Clooney, Julia Roberts, and others, along with former President Barack Obama and raked in over $30 million for the Democratic ticket.

Kimmel's network, ABC, has also been scrutinized for its connections to the Harris-Walz campaign, as Dana Walden, a senior Disney executive whose portfolio includes ABC News, is one of Vice President Kamala Harris' "extraordinary friends," according to a report in the New York Times. Walden and Harris have known each other since 1994, while their husbands, Matt Walden and Doug Emhoff, have known each other since the 1980s.

The executive has donated to dozens of Democrats and contributed to Harris’ political campaigns since at least 2003, when she ran for district attorney in San Francisco. She went on to donate to her subsequent campaigns for California Attorney General and U.S. Senate, as well as her 2020 White House bid. Harris even credited the Waldens for her marriage at a fundraiser in April 2022, which was held at their home in Los Angeles.

ABC did not immediately reply to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News Digital’s Kendall Tietz contributed to this report.