Jimmy Kimmel becomes latest comedian to host swanky Democratic fundraising event with Biden and Obama in LA

Comedian and late night host Jimmy Kimmel will host a conversation with President Biden and former President Obama in June to raise money to beat former President Trump, per a recent report.

Tickets for the event, scheduled for June 15, will go for $250 on the low-end and $500,000 on the high-end, with perks including getting a picture taken with both Biden and Obama, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Some event guests will also get their photo taken with actors George Clooney and Julia Roberts, depending on how much they pay.

Kimmel, an outspoken critic of former President Trump and the Republican Party, is the latest comedian to offer his star power to Biden as the presidential election heats up.

Liberal late-night host Stephen Colbert hosted a conversation with Biden, Obama, and former President Bill Clinton in March in New York City. Similar to the event with Kimmel, tickets ran the gamut between a minimum entrance fee of $250 to $500,000 for VIP service.

For $100,000, guests got a photo with all three presidents taken by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz.

"This is going to be the biggest fundraising event that Joe Biden has done in his political career. I believe it’s the largest fundraising event in Democratic Party history. It’s also the only time that three [Democratic] presidents have done a [campaign] fundraiser together," Biden Victory Fund national finance chair Chris Korge told NBC News in the lead up to the event.

The event ended up raising $26 million for Biden's 2024 presidential campaign.

Biden and former President Trump continue to compete to raise money in one of the most expensive political races in recent history.

While Biden has generally succeeded in outraising Trump in the presidential money race, in April, for the first time, Trump beat Biden in monthly fundraising.

Biden's campaign, the Democratic National Committee and their joint fundraising committees hauled in over $51 million last month.

That's significantly less than the $76 million that the former president, the Republican National Committee and their joint fundraising committees raised in April, according to an announcement earlier this month.

The Biden campaign, in their announcement, spotlighted that they have hauled in $473 million in the year since the president formally launched his re-election bid.

