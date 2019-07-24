Jim Jordan grills Mueller during tense hearing: Bill Barr will 'get to bottom' of false accusations

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, grilled former special counsel Robert Mueller on Capitol Hill Wednesday, accusing him of selective prosecution methods and promising Attorney General Bill Barr would get to the truth.

"The president [was] falsely accused of conspiracy. The FBI does a 10-month investigation and James Comey – when we deposed him a year ago, told us at that point they had nothing. You do a 22-month investigation. At the end of that 22 months, you find no conspiracy and what [do] the Democrats want to do -- they want to keep investigating. They want to keep going," Jordan said.

"Maybe a better course of action is to figure out how the false accusations started. Maybe's it's to go back and actually figure out why Joseph Mifsud was lying to the FBI and ... that’s exactly what Bill Barr's doing. And thank goodness for that. That’s exactly what the attorney general is doing ... and they're going to find out whey we went through this three-year saga and get to the bottom of it."

Jordan also asked why informant Joseph Mifsud had not been charged with any crimes, despite lying to the FBI and posing as a Cambridge University professor, in an attempt to pump George Papadopoulos for confidential campaign information.

DIPLOMAT WHO HELPED LAUNCH RUSSIA PROBE SPEAKS OUT, DEFENDS ROLE

"He lied three times you pointed out in the report, why didn’t you charge him with a crime?" Jordan asked.

"I can’t get into internal deliberations with regard to who would or would not be [charged]," Mueller replied.

Jordan alleged that the FBI spied on American citizens for partisan reasons and accused Mueller of picking and choosing who would face federal charges based solely on politics. When Jordan attempted to probe further, Mueller said he was unable to answer.

Jordan then listed all the Trump officials who were charged with lying to the government and pointed out how Mifsud was let off the hook because he was attempting to spy on the Trump campaign.

"You charge Rick Gates with false statements. You charge Paul Manafort with false statements. You charge Michael Cohen with false statements. You charge Michael Flynn, a three-star general with false statements. But the guy who puts the country through this whole saga, starts it all for three years we've lived this now – he lies and you guys don't charge him. And I'm curious as to why," he said.

US INFORMANT REPORTEDLY TRIED TO PROBE PAPADOPOULOS ON TRUMP-RUSSIA TIES, 'SEDUCE HIM' DURING CAMPAIGN

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mueller declined to answer the questions, including on whether Mifsud was a Western intelligence asset or loyal to Russia.

Jordan said he found it baffling Mueller would have 13 faceless Russians arrested, but never so much as followed up on Mifsud's possible infractions.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report